HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Smuggled Goods Worth Over Rs 1.79 Crore Seized At Mumbai Airport

Smuggled Goods Worth Over Rs 1.79 Crore Seized At Mumbai Airport

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 03, 2026 16:05 IST

x

Mumbai Airport Customs officials seized over Rs 1.79 crore worth of smuggled goods, including electronics and gold, from passengers arriving on flights from Dubai, resulting in one arrest.

Key Points

  • Mumbai Airport Customs seized over Rs 1.79 crore worth of smuggled goods from Dubai flights.
  • Electronic items, cosmetics, cigarettes, and crude gold were among the seized items.
  • One passenger was arrested in connection with the smuggling operation.
  • The seizures highlight increased vigilance against smuggling at Mumbai Airport.

The Customs department has seized electronic items, cosmetics, cigarettes and crude gold cumulatively worth more than Rs 1.79 crore from passengers arriving at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Dubai, resulting in the arrest of one person, an official said on Sunday.

Details of the Seizure

The operation was conducted by the Airport Commissionerate of Customs between May 1 and 2, he added.

 

"Two separate cases were registered against two passengers based on spot profiling. They had arrived by Emirates flight with smuggled items like electronic items, cosmetic goods, cigarette valued at Rs 84.37 lakh. In another case, eight brown-tape-wrapped packets were recovered from the commode of both rear-end aircraft lavatories after detailed rummaging," he said.

Gold Seizure and Arrest

He said 695 grams of 24 karat crude gold worth Rs 95.32 lakh was seized from one passenger who had arrived in a SpiceJet flight. The man has been arrested, the official added.

The seizures highlight ongoing vigilance against smuggling through passenger profiling at the Mumbai airport, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Mumbai Airport Gold Seizure: 24 Women Arrested in Smuggling Operation
Mumbai Airport Gold Seizure: 24 Women Arrested in Smuggling Operation
Mumbai Airport Gold Smuggling Racket Busted: 24 Women Arrested
Mumbai Airport Gold Smuggling Racket Busted: 24 Women Arrested
Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes Rs 46 Crore Worth of Contraband
Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes Rs 46 Crore Worth of Contraband
Delhi Airport Customs Seize Gold, Arrest Foreign Nationals
Delhi Airport Customs Seize Gold, Arrest Foreign Nationals
Rs 69 lakh in new notes, foreign currency seized at Mumbai airport
Rs 69 lakh in new notes, foreign currency seized at Mumbai airport

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

webstory image 2

7 Ways To Prevent A Heatstroke

webstory image 3

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

VIDEOS

Palak Tiwari Nails the Ultimate Chic Airport Look0:54

Palak Tiwari Nails the Ultimate Chic Airport Look

This Look of Ashnoor Kaur Is Breaking the Internet1:16

This Look of Ashnoor Kaur Is Breaking the Internet

Extreme Devotion: Pilgrims Cover 1,700 Km by Prostration for Amarnath Yatra2:53

Extreme Devotion: Pilgrims Cover 1,700 Km by Prostration...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO