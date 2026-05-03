Smuggled Goods Worth Over Rs 1.79 Crore Seized At Mumbai Airport

Mumbai Airport Customs officials seized over Rs 1.79 crore worth of smuggled goods, including electronics and gold, from passengers arriving on flights from Dubai, resulting in one arrest.

Key Points Mumbai Airport Customs seized over Rs 1.79 crore worth of smuggled goods from Dubai flights.

Electronic items, cosmetics, cigarettes, and crude gold were among the seized items.

One passenger was arrested in connection with the smuggling operation.

The seizures highlight increased vigilance against smuggling at Mumbai Airport.

The Customs department has seized electronic items, cosmetics, cigarettes and crude gold cumulatively worth more than Rs 1.79 crore from passengers arriving at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from Dubai, resulting in the arrest of one person, an official said on Sunday.

Details of the Seizure

The operation was conducted by the Airport Commissionerate of Customs between May 1 and 2, he added.

"Two separate cases were registered against two passengers based on spot profiling. They had arrived by Emirates flight with smuggled items like electronic items, cosmetic goods, cigarette valued at Rs 84.37 lakh. In another case, eight brown-tape-wrapped packets were recovered from the commode of both rear-end aircraft lavatories after detailed rummaging," he said.

Gold Seizure and Arrest

He said 695 grams of 24 karat crude gold worth Rs 95.32 lakh was seized from one passenger who had arrived in a SpiceJet flight. The man has been arrested, the official added.

The seizures highlight ongoing vigilance against smuggling through passenger profiling at the Mumbai airport, he said.