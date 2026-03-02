Delhi Airport Customs Seize Gold, Arrest Foreign Nationals

Delhi Airport Customs officials have successfully busted two gold smuggling operations, leading to the arrest of three foreign nationals and the seizure of gold worth approximately Rs 4.35 crore.

Key Points Customs officials at Delhi Airport seized over 3.17 kg of smuggled gold.

Three foreign nationals were arrested in connection with two separate gold smuggling attempts.

A Chadian woman was found carrying 1,843 grams of gold in her baggage.

Two Myanmar nationals were caught concealing gold bars inside their rectum.

The total value of the seized gold is estimated at Rs 4.35 crore.

Customs officers at the Indira Gandhi International Airport have busted two separate gold smuggling attempts, seizing a total of over 3.17 kilograms of gold worth about Rs 4.35 crore and arresting three foreign nationals, officials said on Monday.

Chadian Woman Arrested with Gold in Baggage

In the first instance, Customs registered a case of smuggling on February 26 against a 39-year-old Chadian woman who arrived from Addis Ababa a day before, an official statement said.

Acting on specific profiling and surveillance, officers intercepted the passenger for a detailed examination.

During the search, gold articles of high purity weighing 1,843 grams were recovered from her baggage. The seized gold was assessed at a tariff value of Rs 2.37 crore, officials said.

The passenger admitted that the gold had been smuggled into India without payment of duty, officials said, adding that the recovery was made after she confessed the concealment was done "to evade Customs detection and payment of applicable duty".

The gold was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, and the woman was placed under arrest under Section 104 of the Act for her alleged role in smuggling.

Myanmar Nationals Caught Concealing Gold Internally

In a separate incident, Airport Customs Preventive officers booked two Myanmar nationals in a gold smuggling case on February 23. The duo had arrived from Yangon, another statement said.

The passengers were intercepted while crossing the green channel at the international arrival hall of Terminal-3.

On thorough personal search and baggage examination, the two men admitted that they had concealed gold bars inside their rectum.

"Further, four gold bars were ejected by each of the passengers," the Customs statement said, adding that eight rectangular gold bars were recovered.

The total net weight of the recovered gold was 1,329 grams, which was appraised at a tariff value of Rs 1.98 crore.

Both passengers were arrested under Section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962 for their involvement in the offence of smuggling, officials added.