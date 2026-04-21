Goa Police Hunt For Activist After Remarks On Saint

Goa Police have launched a manhunt for right-wing activist Gautam Khattar after his controversial remarks against St Francis Xavier sparked outrage and complaints across the state.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Goa Police have launched a search for right-wing activist Gautam Khattar after controversial remarks about St Francis Xavier.

Multiple complaints have been filed against Gautam Khattar across Goa for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.

The case against Khattar has been transferred to the state police's Crime Branch for further investigation.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has urged speakers to avoid disturbing communal harmony in the state.

A Congress delegation has requested the arrest of Gautam Khattar.

The Goa police have formed multiple teams to trace right-wing activist Gautam Khattar after his remarks against St Francis Xavier, the state's patron saint, created a stir, an official said on Tuesday.

The case was transferred to the state police's Crime Branch, he said, adding that complaints have been filed against Khattar at more than a dozen places in the state, including Vasco, Old Goa, Panaji and Margao.

Controversial Remarks Spark Outrage

The controversy erupted after a video of Khattar, the founder of Sanatan Mahasangh, addressing an event on Saturday evening in the presence of Swami Brahmeshanand, state Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho and BJP MLAs Sankulp Amonkar and Daji (Krishna) Salkar, went viral.

An FIR was filed against Khattar at the Vasco police station for "hurting religious sentiments" with his alleged objectionable remarks against St Francis Xavier, whose relics are preserved at the Basilica of Bom Jesus Church, Old Goa.

Police Efforts to Locate Khattar

Police said that ever since the FIR was filed, Khattar has been untraceable and efforts were underway to nab him.

Superintendent of Police (Crime) Rahul Gupta said, "Multiple teams have been formed to trace Khattar as soon as possible."

Deputy Inspector General of Police Ved Prakash Surya said the case was transferred to the crime branch with immediate effect for further investigation.

An order to this effect said that the Vasco police should hand over the case papers and case diaries to the crime branch police station in Ribandar.

Crime branch Superintendent of Police shall entrust the case to a competent police officer, to conduct further investigation of the above case and monitor the investigation of the case personally, it said.

Government Response

Talking about the incident on Monday, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the speakers who come to the state to address programmes should not disturb its communal harmony.

A Congress delegation met Director General of Police Alok Kumar in Panaji and sought Khattar's arrest.

St Francis Xavier is a revered figure in Goa, which has a significant Catholic population. His relics are enshrined in the Basilica of Bom Jesus, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, attracting pilgrims and tourists. The controversy highlights the sensitivity surrounding religious sentiments in the region.