Goa Faces Uproar Over Remarks Against St Francis Xavier

Controversial remarks against St Francis Xavier ignite protests in Goa, prompting calls for arrests and demands for a minister's removal amid concerns over communal harmony.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Right-wing activist Gautam Khattar's remarks against St Francis Xavier spark widespread protests in Goa.

The Congress party demands the removal of Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho for allegedly supporting Khattar's statements.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant emphasises the importance of maintaining communal harmony in Goa.

Multiple police complaints have been filed, seeking legal action against Khattar for hurting religious sentiments.

The Archdiocese of Goa and Daman condemns the 'hateful' remarks and urges authorities to take strong action.

The controversy over alleged objectionable remarks made by right-wing activist Gautam Khattar against Goa's patron saint St Francis Xavier intensified on Monday, with the staging of protests at multiple places and lodging of a string of complaints at police stations.

The Congress demanded the sacking of Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho for "supporting" Khattar, when he delivered the controversial speech on Saturday, and registration of an FIR against him.

The Controversy Unfolds

A row erupted after a video of Khattar, the founder of Sanatan Mahasangh, addressing an event on Saturday evening in the presence of Swami Brahmeshanand, Godinho and BJP MLAs Sankulp Amonkar and Daji (Krishna) Salkar, went viral.

A day after an FIR was registered against Khattar for hurting religious sentiments, and leaders of the Congress and AAP demanded his arrest, CM Pramod Sawant said that communal harmony in the state cannot be compromised by outsiders.

On Monday, demonstrations were staged by the opposition Congress and some NGOs in Panaji and south Goa.

The Archdiocese of Goa and Daman also condemned the "hateful and malicious" remarks, which it said were aimed at maligning the legacy of St Francis Xavier, popularly known as "Goencho Saib".

Demands for Action and Political Fallout

Officials added that at least six complaints seeking registration of cases have been lodged at different police stations.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sawant said that the speakers who come to Goa to address programmes should not disturb the state's communal harmony.

Organisers of such events should guide speakers properly, he said, while admitting that Godinho should have intervened to stop Khattar's derogatory remarks.

"But sometimes you cannot react on the spur of the moment," he said on Godinho's inaction.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) demanded Khattar's arrest and accused the ruling BJP of attempting to divert attention from ongoing protests against the state government.

Congress Calls for Minister's Sacking

On Monday, a Congress delegation, led by opposition leader Yuri Alemao, state Congress vice president Sunil Kawthankar and others, met Director General of Police Alok Kumar in Panaji and urged for Khattar's arrest.

"The DGP has told the delegation that teams have been formed to track down Khattar," Alemao added, reiterating that remarks made by the accused were "disgraceful and aimed at dividing communities" in peaceful Goa.

Alemao demanded that the Chief Minister sack Godinho, alleging that the minister had got up to support Khattar after he concluded his speech at the function. The opposition leader also played the video of the function to support his claim.

"We requested the DGP to register a separate FIR against Godinho for supporting the plan to create communal discord in the state," he said and accused the BJP of attempting to use Goa as a "testing laboratory to spread communal hatred".

Congress MLA Altone D'Costa said that Godinho should not have supported such a derogatory statement against St Francis Xavier. "Godinho is a born Christian. It is sad that to get the political mileage, he has acted in this manner".

GPCC vice president Kawthankar echoed Alemao's demands.

Minister Condemns the Remarks

When contacted, Godinho said he condemns Khattar's remarks.

"There was no need to make such a statement that could create a rift. We have been living peacefully in Goa. The action should be taken against such people, and the law should take its own course," the minister said.

He claimed those present on the dais on Saturday attempted to stop Khattar twice, but he continued his speech. "We did not physically stop him because it would have created a law and order situation," the minister clarified.

Among the six complaints lodged so far, two were filed at Margao and Vasco police stations on Sunday. Subsequently, more complaints were lodged by different organisations and individuals at the police stations in Margao, Anjuna, Old Goa, and Vasco.

Congress leaders, including Amit Palekar, Samil Volvoikar and others, lodged a complaint at the police station in Old Goa on Monday, demanding registration of an FIR.

Archdiocese Denounces 'Hateful' Speech

The Archdiocese of Goa and Daman stated that St Francis Xavier is revered not only in Goa but by millions across the world, and any attempt to malign his legacy is unacceptable.

"We unequivocally reject and condemn these pernicious statements," the Archdiocese said, adding that such rhetoric, "laced with falsehoods and venom", has deeply hurt the sentiments of lakhs of Goans irrespective of their religion.

The statement noted that the remarks have caused serious hurt to the religious sentiments of Catholics and cautioned that such comments risk disturbing the communal harmony that Goa has long cherished.

The Archdiocese urged civil authorities to take "immediate, strong and exemplary action" against those responsible for the alleged hate speech, in accordance with the law.

The relics of St Francis Xavier are preserved at the Basilica of Bom Jesus Church, Old Goa, which draws a large number of people from India and abroad.

Under Indian law, statements that incite hatred or disrupt communal harmony can lead to charges under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code. The police investigation will likely involve gathering evidence, recording witness statements, and potentially arresting the accused if there is sufficient evidence to support the allegations.