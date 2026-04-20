Goa Police File FIR Over Remarks Against Saint

Goa Police have launched an investigation and filed a First Information Report against right-wing speaker Gautam Khattar following outrage over his alleged disrespectful remarks targeting St Francis Xavier, a revered saint in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Goa Police file FIR against Gautam Khattar for alleged objectionable remarks against St Francis Xavier.

Controversy erupted after a video of Khattar's speech at an event went viral, sparking widespread condemnation.

Political leaders and community members demand Khattar's arrest for hurting religious sentiments and disrupting communal harmony.

Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti apologises for Khattar's remarks, emphasising harmonious co-existence with Christians.

Goa Police have registered an FIR against right-wing speaker Gautam Khattar over his alleged objectionable remarks against St Francis Xavier, the patron saint of the state, officials said on Monday.

Another police complaint has also been lodged by a Congress leader against Khattar over his comments, but no case has been registered so far in that connection, they said.

A row erupted after a video of Khattar, the founder of Sanatan Mahasangh, addressing an event on Saturday evening in the presence of Swami Brahmeshanand, state Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho and BJP MLAs Sankulp Amonkar and Daji (Krishna) Salkar, went viral.

While the event organiser, Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti (Mormugao), has distanced itself from his statement and apologised to Christians, citing their harmonious co-existence, the controversy has gained traction with leaders of the Opposition Congress condemning Khattar.

Police Investigation and Legal Action

Based on a complaint by Congress functionary Peter D'Souza at Vasco police station on Sunday evening, a case was registered against Khattar.

Superintendent of Police (South) Santosh Desai told PTI on Sunday night that Khattar has been booked for hurting religious sentiments.

"Further action would be initiated as per the law," he added.

Later, South Goa District Congress president Assiz Noronha also filed a complaint against Khattar at Margao police station around midnight on Sunday, alleging that he had uttered disrespectful words against St Xavier. No case has been registered so far in that connection, as per officials.

Khattar has hurt religious sentiments through his speech, Noronha alleged.

The relics of St Francis Xavier are preserved at the Basilica of Bom Jesus Church, Old Goa, which draws a large number of people from India and abroad.

Charges and FIR Details

The Vasco police have booked Khattar under sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings) and 196 (promoting enmity, hatred, or disharmony between different groups based on religion, race, language, or caste) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as per officials.

The accused person "with deliberate intention, made highly objectionable and insensitive remarks against Goencho Saib, St Francis Xavier, during the public programme held on the occasion of Bhagwan Parshuram Jayanti at Tilak Maidan, Kharewado," as per the FIR.

"The said remark was made with the intent to outrage the religious feeling of the Christian community by insulting Goencho Saib, St Francis Xavier, who is a respected religious figure for Christians in Goa," it said.

By such acts, the accused promoted enmity, hatred and disharmony among different communities on the grounds of religion, the FIR stated.

Demands for Arrest and Condemnation

Congress MLA Altone D'Costa has demanded Khattar's immediate arrest, condemning the statement as hurtful to religious sentiments and capable of disturbing communal harmony in Goa.

D'Costa said the Goa Police should immediately arrest Khattar for "insulting" Goencho Saib in the presence of Godinho and BJP MLAs.

"His speech was a clear attempt to spread communal disharmony in Goa. Goencho Saib is a revered saint worshipped by people from all religions. Khattar should be arrested before he leaves Goa," D'Costa said in a statement on Sunday.

He also demanded that a case be registered against the organisers of the event, held by the Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti (Mormugao) to mark Bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav.

D'Souza alleged that Khattar purposely hurt the religious sentiments. "I have filed a case under relevant sections of BNS against Khattar," he said.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao and Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai also demanded Khattar's arrest.

"I strongly condemn the malicious and deeply offensive remarks made by Gautam Khattar, who insulted Goencho Saib and hurt the religious sentiments of Goemkars (Goans). I urge the chief minister to take immediate action and ensure his arrest," Alemao said in a statement.

He said such divisive and hateful statements have no place in Goa, which is known for communal harmony.

"We will not allow anyone to disturb our unity or disrespect our faith. This case must be dealt with an iron hand," he added.

Sardesai appealed to the chief minister to initiate strict action.

Organisers Apologise

Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti has apologised for Khattar's remarks.

"We are tendering an apology to all our Christian brothers with whom we have been living like brothers. We never expected Khattar to make such a statement, and we had tried to stop him," the organisers said in a video statement.

Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Section 299 addresses deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings, while Section 196 concerns promoting enmity between groups. The investigation will likely involve gathering evidence, recording witness statements, and potentially leading to a trial if charges are filed.