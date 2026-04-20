Goa Police File FIR Over Saint Xavier Remarks

Goa Police have launched an investigation and filed a First Information Report (FIR) against right-wing speaker Gautam Khattar following outrage over his alleged derogatory remarks targeting St Francis Xavier, the revered patron saint of Goa.

Photograph: @INCIndia/X, formerly Twitter

Key Points Goa Police file FIR against Gautam Khattar for alleged remarks against St Francis Xavier.

Controversy arose from a viral video of Khattar addressing an event in Goa.

Congress leaders and others have condemned Khattar's remarks and demanded his arrest.

The event organiser, Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti, apologised for Khattar's statement.

Khattar has been booked for hurting religious sentiments, according to police.

Goa Police have registered an FIR against right-wing speaker Gautam Khattar over his alleged objectionable remarks against St Francis Xavier, the patron saint of the state.

A row erupted after a video of Khattar, the founder of Sanatan Mahasangh, addressing an event on Saturday evening in the presence of Swami Brahmeshanand, state Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho and BJP MLAs Sankulp Amonkar and Daji (Krishna) Salkar, went viral.

Congress functionary Peter D'Souza had lodged a complaint against Khattar at Vasco police station.

Police Investigation Into Religious Sentiments

Khattar has been booked for hurting religious sentiments, Superintendent of Police (South) Santosh Desai told PTI on Sunday night.

"The future action would be initiated as per the law," he said.

The relics of St Francis Xavier are preserved at the Basilica of Bom Jesus Church, Old Goa, which draws a large number of people from India and abroad.

Political Fallout and Apologies

As the controversy gained traction with Congress leaders condemning Khattar, the event organiser, Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti, distanced itself from his statement and apologised to Christians, citing their harmonious co-existence.

Congress MLA Altone D'Costa demanded Khattar's immediate arrest, condemning the statement as hurtful to religious sentiments and capable of disturbing communal harmony in Goa.

D'Costa said the Goa Police should immediately arrest Khattar for "insulting" Goencho Saib (Patron Saint of Goa) in the presence of Godinho and BJP MLAs.

"His speech was a clear attempt to spread communal disharmony in Goa. Goencho Saib is a revered saint worshipped by people from all religions. Khattar should be arrested before he leaves Goa," D'Costa said in a statement.

He also demanded that a case be registered against the organisers of the event, held by the Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti (Mormugao) to mark Bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav.

D'Souza alleged that Khattar purposely hurt the religious sentiments. "I have filed a case under relevant sections of BNS against Khattar," he said.

Demands for Arrest and Condemnation

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao and Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai also demanded Khattar's arrest.

"I strongly condemn the malicious and deeply offensive remarks made by Gautam Khattar, who insulted Goencho Saib and hurt the religious sentiments of Goemkars (Goans). I urge the chief minister to take immediate action and ensure his arrest," Alemao said in a statement.

He said such divisive and hateful statements have no place in Goa, which is known for communal harmony.

"We will not allow anyone to disturb our unity or disrespect our faith. This case must be dealt with an iron hand," he added.

Sardesai appealed to the chief minister to initiate strict action.

Organisers Apologise

Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti has apologised for Khattar's remarks.

"We are tendering an apology to all our Christian brothers with whom we have been living like brothers. We never expected Khattar to make such a statement, and we had tried to stop him," the organisers said in a video statement.

Under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code, deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings can be punishable with imprisonment and fines. The investigation will likely involve gathering evidence, recording witness statements, and potentially leading to a charge sheet being filed in court.