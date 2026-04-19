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Home  » News » Remarks against St Francis Xavier spark outrage in Goa

Remarks against St Francis Xavier spark outrage in Goa

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
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Last updated on: April 19, 2026 23:28 IST

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A political storm is brewing in Goa after a right-wing speaker's alleged derogatory comments against St Francis Xavier, the state's patron saint, ignited widespread condemnation and calls for his arrest.

IMAGE: Kindly note that the image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo/Archdiocese of Goa

Key Points

  • A police complaint has been filed against Khattar for allegedly hurting religious sentiments.
  • Opposition leaders are demanding Khattar's arrest to maintain communal harmony in Goa.
  • Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti has apologised for Khattar's statement and distanced itself from his remarks.
  • The controversy has raised concerns about potential communal disharmony in Goa.

A political row erupted after a right-wing speaker allegedly made objectionable remarks against Goa's patron saint, St. Francis Xavier, resulting in a police complaint and the Opposition demanding his arrest for hurting people's sentiments.

A video of Gautam Khattar, the founder of Sanatan Mahasangh, addressing an event on Saturday evening in the presence of Swami Brahmeshanand, State Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho and BJP MLAs Sankulp Amonkar and Daji (Krishna) Salkar, has gone viral.

 

A senior police officer said on Sunday that the complaint lodged by Congress leader Peter D'Souza at Vasco police station is being examined.

The relics of St Francis Xavier are preserved at the Basilica of Bom Jesus Church, Old Goa,

As the controversy gained traction with Congress leaders condemning Khattar, Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti has distanced itself from his statement and apologised to Christians, citing their harmonious co-existence.

Congress MLA Altone D'Costa has demanded Khattar's immediate arrest, condemning the statement as hurtful to religious sentiments and capable of disturbing communal harmony in Goa.

D'Costa said the Goa Police should immediately arrest Khattar for "insulting" Goencho Saib (Patron Saint of Goa) in the presence of Godinho and BJP MLAs.

"His speech was a clear attempt to spread communal disharmony in Goa. Goencho Saib is a revered saint worshipped by people from all religions. Khattar should be arrested before he leaves Goa," D'Costa said in a statement.

He also demanded registration of a case against the organisers of the event, organised by Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti, Mormugao, to mark Bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav.

Congress leader Peter D'Souza alleged Khattar has purposely hurt the religious sentiments. "I have filed a case under relevant sections of BNS against Khattar," he said.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao and Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai also demanded Khattar's arrest.

"I strongly condemn the malicious and deeply offensive remarks made by Gautam Khattar, who insulted Goencho Saib and hurt the religious sentiments of Goemkars (Goans). I urge the Chief Minister to take immediate action and ensure his arrest," Alemao said in a statement.

He said such divisive and hateful statements have no place in Goa, which is known for communal harmony.

"We will not allow anyone to disturb our unity or disrespect our faith. This case must be dealt with an iron hand," he added.

Sardesai appealed to the chief minister to direct the police to register an FIR immediately and initiate strict action.

Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti has tendered an apology to all our Christian brothers with whom we have been living like brothers.

"We never expected Khattar to make such a statement, and we had tried to stop him," the organisers said in a video statement.

Under Indian law, hurting religious sentiments can attract charges under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code. The police investigation will likely involve gathering evidence, recording statements, and potentially making an arrest if sufficient evidence is found to support the allegations.
 
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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