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Why Goa Police Filed FIR Against Right Wing Speaker

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 19, 2026 23:51 IST

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Goa Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against right-wing speaker Gautam Khattar after alleged objectionable remarks against St Francis Xavier, the revered patron saint of Goa, ignited widespread political and religious backlash.

Key Points

  • Goa Police file FIR against Gautam Khattar for allegedly hurting religious sentiments regarding St Francis Xavier.
  • Controversy erupted after a video of Khattar's remarks at an event went viral, drawing condemnation from Congress leaders.
  • Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti distanced itself from Khattar's statement and apologised to Christians.
  • Congress MLA Altone D'Costa demanded Khattar's immediate arrest for insulting the patron saint of Goa.
  • Opposition leaders strongly condemned Khattar's remarks, calling for strict action to maintain communal harmony.

Goa Police on Sunday night registered an FIR against right-wing speaker Gautam Khattar over his alleged objectionable remarks against St Francis Xavier, the patron saint of Goa, amid a political row.

Superintendent of Police (South) Santosh Desai told PTI that Khattar has been booked for hurting religious sentiments.

 

"The future action would be initiated as per the law," he said.

Controversy Erupts Over Saint Remarks

A row erupted after a video of Khattar, the founder of Sanatan Mahasangh, addressing an event on Saturday evening in the presence of Swami Brahmeshanand, State Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho and BJP MLAs Sankulp Amonkar and Daji (Krishna) Salkar, went viral.

A complaint was lodged against Khattar by Congress leader Peter D'Souza at Vasco police station.

The relics of St Francis Xavier are preserved at the Basilica of Bom Jesus Church, Old Goa, which draws a large number of people from India and abroad.

Political Fallout and Demands for Arrest

As the controversy gained traction with Congress leaders condemning Khattar, Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti has distanced itself from his statement and apologised to Christians, citing their harmonious co-existence.

Congress MLA Altone D'Costa has demanded Khattar's immediate arrest, condemning the statement as hurtful to religious sentiments and capable of disturbing communal harmony in Goa.

D'Costa said the Goa Police should immediately arrest Khattar for "insulting" Goencho Saib (Patron Saint of Goa) in the presence of Godinho and BJP MLAs.

"His speech was a clear attempt to spread communal disharmony in Goa. Goencho Saib is a revered saint worshipped by people from all religions. Khattar should be arrested before he leaves Goa," D'Costa said in a statement.

He also demanded registration of a case against the organisers of the event, organised by Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti, Mormugao, to mark Bhagwan Parshuram Janmotsav.

Opposition Calls for Strict Action

Congress leader Peter D'Souza alleged Khattar has purposely hurt the religious sentiments. "I have filed a case under relevant sections of BNS against Khattar," he said.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao and Goa Forward Party president Vijai Sardesai also demanded Khattar's arrest.

"I strongly condemn the malicious and deeply offensive remarks made by Gautam Khattar, who insulted Goencho Saib and hurt the religious sentiments of Goemkars (Goans). I urge the Chief Minister to take immediate action and ensure his arrest," Alemao said in a statement.

He said such divisive and hateful statements have no place in Goa, which is known for communal harmony.

"We will not allow anyone to disturb our unity or disrespect our faith. This case must be dealt with an iron hand," he added.

Sardesai appealed to the chief minister to initiate strict action.

Organisers Apologise

Sanatan Dharma Raksha Samiti has tendered an apology to all our Christian brothers with whom we have been living like brothers.

"We never expected Khattar to make such a statement, and we had tried to stop him," the organisers said in a video statement.

Under Indian law, hurting religious sentiments can attract charges under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation will likely involve gathering evidence, recording witness statements, and potentially leading to a trial if charges are filed. Goa has historically been known for its religious tolerance, making this incident particularly sensitive.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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