Tragedy In Alwar: Sisters Die After Being Trapped In Car

In a tragic incident in Alwar, Rajasthan, two young sisters died of suffocation after accidentally becoming trapped inside a car, highlighting the dangers of unattended vehicles.

Key Points Two sisters, aged eight and five, died of suffocation in Alwar, Rajasthan.

The girls were accidentally locked inside a parked car while playing.

Family members searched for the missing girls and found them unconscious.

The children were declared dead due to suffocation after being taken to hospital.

Police have initiated an investigation into the tragic incident in Khudanpuri village.

Two sisters -- aged eight and five -- died of suffocation after they got locked inside a car accidentally, while playing in a village in Rajasthan's Alwar on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Khudanpuri village under Vaishali Nagar police station area, they said.

How The Tragedy Unfolded In Alwar

According to the police, Tina and Laxmi had wandered into a parked vehicle at a nearby car service centre while playing. The car doors allegedly got locked, leaving the children trapped inside.

Family members and locals launched a search when the girls remained missing for a long time. They were later found unconscious inside the vehicle, they said.

Investigation Launched Into The Incident

The children were immediately taken out but had already died due to suffocation, officials said.

Station House Officer Gurudutt Saini said the bodies have been shifted to the district hospital mortuary and a probe has been initiated.

The victims' father, Ramesh, said the family was living in a rented house in Khudanpuri village, his wife had died four years ago and both daughters were his only support.