HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Tragedy In Alwar: Sisters Die After Being Trapped In Car

Tragedy In Alwar: Sisters Die After Being Trapped In Car

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 20, 2026 20:16 IST

x

In a tragic incident in Alwar, Rajasthan, two young sisters died of suffocation after accidentally becoming trapped inside a car, highlighting the dangers of unattended vehicles.

Key Points

  • Two sisters, aged eight and five, died of suffocation in Alwar, Rajasthan.
  • The girls were accidentally locked inside a parked car while playing.
  • Family members searched for the missing girls and found them unconscious.
  • The children were declared dead due to suffocation after being taken to hospital.
  • Police have initiated an investigation into the tragic incident in Khudanpuri village.

Two sisters -- aged eight and five -- died of suffocation after they got locked inside a car accidentally, while playing in a village in Rajasthan's Alwar on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in Khudanpuri village under Vaishali Nagar police station area, they said.

 

How The Tragedy Unfolded In Alwar

According to the police, Tina and Laxmi had wandered into a parked vehicle at a nearby car service centre while playing. The car doors allegedly got locked, leaving the children trapped inside.

Family members and locals launched a search when the girls remained missing for a long time. They were later found unconscious inside the vehicle, they said.

Investigation Launched Into The Incident

The children were immediately taken out but had already died due to suffocation, officials said.

Station House Officer Gurudutt Saini said the bodies have been shifted to the district hospital mortuary and a probe has been initiated.

The victims' father, Ramesh, said the family was living in a rented house in Khudanpuri village, his wife had died four years ago and both daughters were his only support.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Car Accident in Bhilwara Claims Two Lives
Car Accident in Bhilwara Claims Two Lives
2 sisters die hours before wedding, suspicion prompts cops to halt funeral
2 sisters die hours before wedding, suspicion prompts cops to halt funeral
Rajasthan Suicide: Love Affair Suspected in Teen Deaths
Children Found Dead, Mother Dies in Suspected Suicide After Dowry Harassment Allegations
Children Found Dead, Mother Dies in Suspected Suicide After Dowry Harassment Allegations
3 teenaged sisters, addicted to gaming, die by suicide
3 teenaged sisters, addicted to gaming, die by suicide

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 2

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 3

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

VIDEOS

Tejasswi Prakash's Bold Short Dress Look Goes Viral1:08

Tejasswi Prakash's Bold Short Dress Look Goes Viral

Daisy Shah spotted in a gym look in Mumbai0:53

Daisy Shah spotted in a gym look in Mumbai

PM Modi's Selfie With Giorgia Meloni Breaks The Internet5:10

PM Modi's Selfie With Giorgia Meloni Breaks The Internet

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO