Home  » News » Car Accident in Bhilwara Claims Two Lives

Car Accident in Bhilwara Claims Two Lives

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 01, 2026 18:16 IST

A tragic car accident in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, resulted in two deaths and five injuries after a vehicle carrying a family lost control and fell off a bridge on National Highway-148.

Key Points

  • A car accident on National Highway-148 in Bhilwara, Rajasthan resulted in two fatalities and five injuries.
  • The vehicle, carrying a family returning from Chittorgarh, lost control and plunged off a bridge near Vijay Nagar.
  • The driver, Naurat, and a family member named Indira were killed in the accident.
  • Five injured individuals are currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

Two persons were killed and five others injured after a car carrying a family lost control and fell off a bridge on National Highway-148 in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred near Vijay Nagar within the Gulabpura police station limits. The family was returning home in the Lamba Harisingh area of Tonk district from Chittorgarh.

 

Details of the Accident

According to police, the vehicle suddenly went out of control and fell off the bridge, killing Naurat, the driver, and a family member named Indira.

Five injured persons are undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
