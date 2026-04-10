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Rajasthan Suicide: Love Affair Suspected in Teen Deaths

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 10, 2026 22:21 IST

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A tragic incident in Rajasthan's Alwar district sees a teenage couple allegedly commit suicide, prompting a police investigation into a possible love affair as the underlying cause.

Key Points

  • A teenage boy and girl were found dead on a railway track near Surer Goth station in Alwar district, Rajasthan.
  • Police suspect a love affair as the potential motive for the suicide.
  • Both teenagers were students at the same school; the boy had recently completed Class 12, and the girl had just enrolled.
  • Government Railway Police (GRP) are conducting further investigations into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

A boy and a girl allegedly died by suicide near Surer Goth railway station on the Rajgarh-Bandikui rail route in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Friday, police said.

The bodies were found on the railway track, following which Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel rushed to the spot.

 

Deputy Superintendent of Police Narendra Kumar said the bodies were shifted to the Rajgarh hospital mortuary with the help of a municipal team and later handed over to the families following post-mortem.

Investigation into Possible Motives

Preliminary investigation suggests the case may be linked to a love affair, police said, adding that both minors studied in the same school.

The boy had recently passed Class 12, while the girl had recently enrolled in the same class, officials said. Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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