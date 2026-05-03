Girl's Body Discovered Near Government Buildings In Patna

Police in Patna are investigating after the body of a girl was found near government offices, with initial findings suggesting a possible murder.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Body of a girl discovered near Lalit Bhawan in Patna.

Police suspect foul play due to injury marks on the body.

Forensic Science Laboratory team examined the scene for evidence.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage to identify suspects and determine the circumstances.

The body of a girl was found near Lalit Bhawan in Patna on Sunday, police said.

Located on Bailey Road in the Shastri Nagar police station area, Lalit Bhawan houses several government offices.

Police Investigation Underway

SDPO (Sachiwalay-2) Saket Kumar said the body was recovered from a lane adjacent to the office complex by the police.

"We are trying to ascertain the identity of the girl," he told reporters.

Forensic Teams Deployed

A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) examined the spot, and a dog squad was also deployed, he said.

"There were injury marks on the body. Prima facie, it appears that the girl may have been murdered elsewhere, and the body dumped here," he added.

CCTV Footage Being Reviewed

Kumar said the investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the area and probing all possible angles in the case.