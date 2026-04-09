Investigation Launched After Body Found Near Bihar Police HQ

A body discovered outside the Bihar police headquarters in Patna has triggered an investigation to determine the cause of death, with initial reports suggesting a possible heart attack.
Key Points
- A body was found on a footpath in front of the Bihar police headquarters in Patna.
- The deceased has been identified as a resident of Shastri Nagar.
- No visible injury marks were found on the body.
- A post-mortem examination has been conducted to determine the exact cause of death.
- Police are investigating all possible angles in connection with the death.
A body was found in front of the Bihar police headquarters here, an officer said on Thursday.
"A dead body was found on a footpath in front of police headquarters here on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as a resident of Shastri Nagar," the officer said.
There were no injury marks on the body, and it was sent for post-mortem examination, she said.
"Prima facie, the death appears to have occurred due to heart attack. However, the exact cause can be ascertained only after post-mortem examination report," the officer said.
Police are investigating the matter from all angles, she added.