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Home  » News » Investigation Launched After Body Found Near Bihar Police HQ

Investigation Launched After Body Found Near Bihar Police HQ

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 09, 2026 15:15 IST

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A body discovered outside the Bihar police headquarters in Patna has triggered an investigation to determine the cause of death, with initial reports suggesting a possible heart attack.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A body was found on a footpath in front of the Bihar police headquarters in Patna.
  • The deceased has been identified as a resident of Shastri Nagar.
  • No visible injury marks were found on the body.
  • A post-mortem examination has been conducted to determine the exact cause of death.
  • Police are investigating all possible angles in connection with the death.

A body was found in front of the Bihar police headquarters here, an officer said on Thursday.

"A dead body was found on a footpath in front of police headquarters here on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as a resident of Shastri Nagar," the officer said.

 

There were no injury marks on the body, and it was sent for post-mortem examination, she said.

"Prima facie, the death appears to have occurred due to heart attack. However, the exact cause can be ascertained only after post-mortem examination report," the officer said.

Police are investigating the matter from all angles, she added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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