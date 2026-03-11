Patna Woman Dies After Alleged Attack by Daughter-in-Law

An elderly woman in Patna tragically died after allegedly being assaulted by her daughter-in-law, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

An elderly woman was allegedly beaten to death by her daughter-in-law in Patna's Phulwari Sharif locality, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Murgiya Tola, which falls under the Phulwari Sharif police station area of Patna district, on Monday.

Talking to reporters here, Phulwari Sharif SDPO-1 Sushil Kumar said, "An elderly woman, Shabra Khatoon, was allegedly beaten up on Monday with a rolling pin by her daughter-in-law, who also reportedly gagged the deceased's mouth with clothes. The elderly woman died on Tuesday when her husband took her to Patna AIIMS for treatment."

Khatoon's husband had taken her to a local clinic on Monday, from where she was discharged after primary treatment, Kumar said.

She was rushed to AIIMS on Tuesday when her health started deteriorating again, the SDPO added.

Kumar said that an FIR has been registered against the accused Gulaksha Parveen based on the complaint of the deceased's husband.

Post-mortem examination of the body is being conducted, and appropriate action will be taken by the police, the SDPO said.