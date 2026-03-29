Special Investigation Team Probes Death of Girl in Jharkhand

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been launched to investigate the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Jharkhand, India, prompting protests and calls for justice.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

Key Points A three-member SIT has been formed to investigate the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Bishnugarh, Hazaribag, Jharkhand.

The SIT is tasked with submitting a comprehensive report within one week, examining all potential angles of the case.

Authorities are awaiting crucial forensic science laboratory (FSL) and autopsy reports to aid in the investigation.

Local BJP MLA Pradeep Prasad led a protest against alleged police inaction in arresting the culprits.

Union Minister Annapurna Devi met with the victim's family to offer support and address their concerns.

Jharkhand DGP Tadasha Mishra on Sunday said a three-member SIT has been constituted for a swift probe into the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl at Bishnugarh in Hazaribag.

The special investigation team (SIT) is headed by IPS probationer Shubham Bhausaheb and includes Bishnugarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer Baijnath Prasad and Bishnugarh police station officer-in-charge Sapan Mahatha, who is also the investigation officer in the case.

"In view of the gravity of the case, the SIT has been formed and directed to submit its report to me within a week. The SIT will look into all angles during its investigation. We are awaiting the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Ranchi report and also the autopsy report of the case," the DGP said.

The SIT is mandated to submit a progress report, along with details regarding the actions taken thus far, to the DGP within a week.

Hazaribag SP Anjani Anjan said a woman sub-inspector has also been deputed to assist the SIT.

"We are hopeful of apprehending the culprits. It is too early to draw conclusions before the post-mortem examination report. Prima facie, it does not appear to be a case of sexual assault," he added.

Details of the Incident

According to police, the girl had gone with her mother to watch the 'Mangla' procession, a procession taken out as part of Ram Navami rituals, at her native village in Kusumba within Bishnugarh police station limits on March 24 night.

Her family alleged in the FIR that she was abducted and her body was found on March 25 (Wednesday) at a field in her village.

Public Reaction and Political Involvement

On Sunday evening, BJP Hazaribag MLA Pradeep Prasad took part in a torchlight procession in protest against alleged police failure to arrest the culprits.

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi, who represents Koderma constituency in the Lok Sabha, met family members of the victim at Bishnugarh.