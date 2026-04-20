Five Year Old Girl Murdered In Purnea, Bihar

A five-year-old girl was tragically found murdered with her throat slit in Purnea, Bihar, prompting a police investigation into the heinous crime.

Key Points Five-year-old girl found murdered in Purnea district, Bihar.

The girl's body was discovered with her throat slit.

Incident occurred in the Amaur police station area.

Police investigation is underway to determine the circumstances of the murder.

The body of a five-year-old girl was found with her throat slit in Bihar's Purnea district, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Amaur police station area of the district on Sunday evening.

Investigation Launched Into Purnea Murder

"The minor had gone out of her house in the evening, but did not return in time. Family members went in search of the girl and found her body, with her throat slit, at around 8:30 pm," Baisi SDPO Jitendra Pandey told PTI.

Police reached the site upon receiving information, and a forensic team was deployed for inspection.

"Further investigations are underway to unearth the case," Pandey said.

Under Indian law, murder charges typically fall under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. The police investigation will likely involve gathering forensic evidence, interviewing witnesses, and attempting to identify potential suspects in the Purnea area.