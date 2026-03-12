HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Kerala Mother in Custody After One-Year-Old Daughter's Suspicious Death

Kerala Mother in Custody After One-Year-Old Daughter's Suspicious Death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 12, 2026 21:03 IST

x

A mother in Kerala has been arrested following the suspicious death of her one-year-old daughter, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the infant's death and the mother's mental state.

Key Points

  • A one-year-old girl, Pavithra, was found dead at her mother's house in Kanichodu, near Vamanapuram, Kerala.
  • The child's mother, Aswathy, has been taken into custody by Venjaramoodu police for questioning.
  • Police report that Aswathy may not be mentally stable, and the exact cause of death is pending a post-mortem examination.
  • Marks were reportedly found on the child's neck, prompting a deeper investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

The mother of a one-year-old girl was taken into custody after the child was found dead under suspicious circumstances here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Pavithra, daughter of Subash and Aswathy.

 

Police said Pavithra was found dead at the house of Aswathy at Kanichodu near Vamanapuram in the evening.

According to police, Pavithra and her mother had recently come to stay at the house.

In the morning, the child's grandparents had left the house for work.

It was the grandmother who noticed Pavithra lying motionless when she returned home in the evening.

The child was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where she was declared dead, police said.

Venjaramoodu police soon took Aswathy into custody and began questioning her.

Police said Aswathy was not mentally stable, and the exact cause of death would be confirmed only after the post-mortem.

Police said marks were noticed on the child's neck.

A team led by the Attingal DySP is probing the incident, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Teenage Girl Found Dead at Kerala Residence
Grandmother kills 6-month-old baby by slitting her throat
Grandmother kills 6-month-old baby by slitting her throat
CEO-mom tried to kill self after smothering child to death: Police
CEO-mom tried to kill self after smothering child to death: Police
'She spoke only Hindi': Woman held for killing 6-yr-old daughter
'She spoke only Hindi': Woman held for killing 6-yr-old daughter
'This is definitely not an act done by a sane person'
'This is definitely not an act done by a sane person'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Video: First crude tanker reaches India amid Hormuz crisis3:06

Video: First crude tanker reaches India amid Hormuz crisis

Daily wager's son cracks UPSC in first attempt1:33

Daily wager's son cracks UPSC in first attempt

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal attends Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple1:53

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal attends Bhasma Aarti at...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO