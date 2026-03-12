Kerala Mother in Custody After One-Year-Old Daughter's Suspicious Death

A mother in Kerala has been arrested following the suspicious death of her one-year-old daughter, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the infant's death and the mother's mental state.

The mother of a one-year-old girl was taken into custody after the child was found dead under suspicious circumstances here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Pavithra, daughter of Subash and Aswathy.

Police said Pavithra was found dead at the house of Aswathy at Kanichodu near Vamanapuram in the evening.

According to police, Pavithra and her mother had recently come to stay at the house.

In the morning, the child's grandparents had left the house for work.

It was the grandmother who noticed Pavithra lying motionless when she returned home in the evening.

The child was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where she was declared dead, police said.

Venjaramoodu police soon took Aswathy into custody and began questioning her.

Police said Aswathy was not mentally stable, and the exact cause of death would be confirmed only after the post-mortem.

Police said marks were noticed on the child's neck.

A team led by the Attingal DySP is probing the incident, police added.