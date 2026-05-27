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Ranchi Teen Dies By Suicide After Alleged Assault

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 12:50 IST

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A 17-year-old girl in Ranchi tragically died by suicide after accusing her boyfriend of sexual assault, highlighting the devastating impact of such incidents on young individuals.

Key Points

  • A 17-year-old girl in Ranchi allegedly committed suicide after accusing her boyfriend of sexual assault.
  • The 16-year-old boyfriend was detained on April 18 and is currently in a remand home.
  • Police investigation suggests the girl was deeply shocked by the alleged sexual assault, leading to her extreme action.
  • A suicide note was recovered from the scene, according to police.

A 17-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in Ranchi a month after accusing her boyfriend of sexual assault, police said on Tuesday.

Boyfriend Detained in Connection With Alleged Assault

The 16-year-old boyfriend was detained on April 18 and is at present in a remand home, they said.

 

"The girl was found hanging in the bathroom of her house on Monday afternoon. Preliminary investigation suggests that the girl was in a relationship with the accused. On April 17, the accused took her to his home and sexually assaulted her," Kulddep Kumar, the officer in-charge of Sadar police station, told PTI.

Investigation and Aftermath of the Incident

"She was deeply shocked by the incident, which triggered her to take such extreme steps," he said.

A suicide note was recovered from the crime scene, he added.

Kumar said the body was handed to the family after the post-mortem examination.

The accused was a student of class 9, while the girl was in intermediate, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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