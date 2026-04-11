Ranchi Police Investigate Death of Teenage Domestic Helper

Police in Ranchi are investigating the suspicious death of a 16-year-old domestic helper, with the official in whose house she resided under scrutiny after the girl was allegedly beaten to death.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points A 16-year-old domestic helper was allegedly beaten to death in Ranchi, Jharkhand, prompting a police investigation.

The victim's body showed signs of injury, suggesting she was beaten, according to the Ranchi Rural SP.

The official in whose house the girl worked is under suspicion, and his initial explanation of a bathroom fall is being questioned.

An FIR has been lodged based on the victim's family's statements, and a post-mortem examination is underway to determine the cause of death.

Police said a 16-year-old girl was allegedly beaten to death in Jharkhand's Ranchi district on Saturday.

The incident happened within the Kanke police station area, they said.

"The body of the victim has been sent for post-mortem examination at RIMS. Several injury marks have been found on the body of the girl. It appears she was beaten to death," Ranchi Rural SP Praveen Pushkar told PTI.

She was staying as a domestic help in an official's house in the Kanke area for the past four years, he said.

"In the preliminary investigation, the role of the official appears suspicious. The police will take further action based on the post-mortem report," the SP said.

Upon questioning, the accused official told police that the girl had died after she fell in the bathroom, he said.

The matter came to light when the accused officer went to hand over the girl's body to her family.

An FIR in this regard has been lodged based on the statements of the victim's family members, further investigation into the matter is underway.