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Home  » News » Three held over death of teenage domestic worker in Ranchi

Three held over death of teenage domestic worker in Ranchi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 12, 2026 15:31 IST

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Police in Ranchi have arrested three individuals following the death of a 16-year-old domestic worker, launching an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death and alleged beating.

Key Points

  • Three people have been arrested in Ranchi, Jharkhand, in connection with the death of a 16-year-old domestic worker.
  • The victim's body showed signs of being beaten, leading to a murder investigation.
  • The arrested include the official where the girl worked, her brother, and their driver; the brother's role is considered 'suspicious'.
  • A zero FIR was lodged, and a post-mortem examination revealed multiple injuries on the girl's body.

Three persons were arrested for allegedly beating a 16-year-old girl to death in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday at an official's house within the Kanke police station area. It came to light when the accused official, along with her brother, went to hand over the girl's body to her family in Burmu block, they said.

 

"We have arrested the official, her brother, and the driver of their four-wheeler. So far, investigations have revealed that the role of the sibling is 'suspicious' in the death of the victim, while the role of the driver seems negligible," DSP (Rural) Amar Kumar Pandey said.

The body of the victim was taken to Ranchi after a zero FIR was lodged at Burmu police station. It was then sent for post-mortem examination at RIMS. Several injury marks were found on the girl's body, which indicated that she was beaten to death, the DSP said.

Investigation Details

The girl had been staying as a domestic help in the official's house in the Kanke area for the past four years.

Upon questioning, the accused official told police that the girl had died after she fell in the bathroom, he said.

An FIR in this regard has been lodged based on the statements of the victim's family members.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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