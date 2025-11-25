HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Schoolgirl ends life, accuses principal of sexual abuse

November 25, 2025 08:33 IST

A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in the study room of a private school after accusing the principal of molesting and sexually harassing her in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, officials said.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The principal was arrested after the class 9 student allegedly used a saree to hang herself from a rod of the ceiling on Sunday evening.

The school is located in a village under the Bagicha police station limits, Jashpur Senior Superintendent of Police Shashimohan Singh on Monday said, adding the deceased was a resident of the Sitapur area in neighbouring Surguja district.

 

Police found a suicide note at the spot, which accused the school principal, Kuldipan Topno, of molestation and sexual harassment, following which he was arrested, the official said.

A case was registered, and further investigation was underway, he added.

A joint team comprising officials of the education, tribal, and police departments conducted an inquiry following the incident.

Preliminary findings indicated that the hostel on the school campus was unauthorised, officials said.

"Of the 124 students enrolled from classes 6 to 12 in the school, a total of 22 boys and 11 girls were staying in the hostel, which was allegedly being operated without mandatory permissions. All relevant documents have been seized," tribal department's assistant commissioner Sanjay Singh said.

A magisterial inquiry has been ordered. The exact reason behind the incident will be ascertained only after the investigation, Bagicha Sub-Divisional Magistrate Pradeep Rathiya said.

