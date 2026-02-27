HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Ranchi Student Found Dead in Hostel Room

Ranchi Student Found Dead in Hostel Room

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 27, 2026 11:51 IST

x

A 20-year-old student was tragically found dead in her Ranchi hostel room, prompting a police investigation into a possible suicide.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • A 20-year-old B.Com student, Sanjana Hembrom, was found dead in her hostel room in Ranchi.
  • Police are investigating the death as a possible suicide, with no suicide note found.
  • An unnatural death case has been lodged, and a post-mortem examination is being conducted.
  • The student was a first-year B.Com student at a private college in Ranchi.

A woman student of a private college here was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred within the Angara police station limits on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Sanjana Hembrom (20), a resident of Saraikela district, and she was a first year student of B.Com, they said.

 

"Initial investigation suggests a case of suicide. So far, no suicide note has been recovered from her room. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)," said Gautam Kumar Rajwar, officer in-charge of Angara police station.

The police have lodged an unnatural death case in the matter. Her parents have arrived in Ranchi, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

The Silent Crisis of Student Suicides
The Silent Crisis of Student Suicides
Domestic Help Found Dead in Gurugram, Suspected Suicide
Domestic Help Found Dead in Gurugram, Suspected Suicide
Decoding Kota: India's coaching capital
Decoding Kota: India's coaching capital
Man Booked for Allegedly Abetting Suicide of College Student in Palghar
Air Ambulance Crash: Kin rue lack of proper treatment in Ranchi
Air Ambulance Crash: Kin rue lack of proper treatment in Ranchi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Things Shayaris Tell You About Love

webstory image 2

Round The World On A Biscuit Tour

webstory image 3

Mango Sticky Rice Rolls: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Indian Army Western Command Showcases Operational Readiness19:57

Indian Army Western Command Showcases Operational Readiness

Watch: US and Iranian delegations depart venue in Cologny after nuclear talks1:06

Watch: US and Iranian delegations depart venue in Cologny...

Watch: Nandgaon bursts into life as colors dance on the streets amid joyous Holi celebrations3:23

Watch: Nandgaon bursts into life as colors dance on the...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO