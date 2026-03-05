HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Murder Accused Dies in Police Custody in Ranchi

Murder Accused Dies in Police Custody in Ranchi

Source: PTI
3 Minutes Read
March 05, 2026 20:58 IST

A man accused of murdering a 12-year-old boy in Ranchi, Jharkhand, was found dead in police custody, prompting an investigation and the suspension of several police officers.

IMAGE: Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • Jagai Munda, accused of murdering a 12-year-old boy, allegedly died by suicide in police custody in Ranchi.
  • Five policemen have been suspended following the incident at Namkum police station, and departmental proceedings are recommended against two others.
  • Munda allegedly kidnapped and murdered the boy after the boy's mother ended their illicit relationship.
  • The boy's mother filed a police report, leading to Munda's arrest and the subsequent recovery of the boy's body based on Munda's confession.
  • An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding Munda's death in police custody.

A man, accused of killing a 12-year-old boy, allegedly hanged himself in police custody in Jharkhand's Ranchi district on Thursday, officials said.

Following the incident, Ranchi SSP suspended five policemen, while departmental proceedings have been recommended against two.

 

The deceased has been identified as Jagai Munda (45), a resident of Saiko in Khunti district.

The incident took place at Namkum police station. Munda's body has been sent for post-mortem examination at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

DSP and Ranchi police spokesperson Amar Pandey said, "A probe committee has been formed to investigate the matter. The deceased was accused of killing a 12-year-old boy."

According to police, Munda hanged himself with the help of a blanket cover that had been given to him in view of the mild cold.

Munda had an alleged illicit relationship with a 32-year-old woman, the mother of 12-year-old boy, in Khunti for about six years, according to a police statement.

After Munda's wife came to know about her husband's illicit relationship, the woman stopped meeting him.

Munda had a quarrel with the woman on March 1 near BIT Mesra railway track, and he had threatened her that he would kill her son if she avoided him, the statement said.

Munda kidnapped her son on March 2 and took him to Bhuiyandih forest, where he strangulated the boy to death, it added.

The boy's mother lodged an FIR with Namkum police station on March 3, alleging that her son was kidnapped by Munda to take revenge.

Based on the FIR, Munda was arrested, and based on his confession, the boy's body was recovered.

Action has also been initiated against Namkum police station in-charge, the police statement said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
