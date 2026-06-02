Ghaziabad Madrassas Sealed After Teen Murder Case

Following the tragic murder of a teenager, Ghaziabad authorities have sealed three unrecognised madrassas and launched a verification drive to maintain law and order in the Khoda area.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Ghaziabad authorities seal three unrecognised madrassas after the murder of a 17-year-old.

Uttar Pradesh government provides financial assistance and a job to the family of the deceased.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condemns the murder and emphasises parental responsibility.

District administration launches 'Operation Clean Sweep' to verify tenants and commercial establishments in Khoda.

Political parties react to the incident, raising concerns about law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

Authorities on Tuesday intensified verification drives and sealed three unrecognised madrassas in Ghaziabad's Khoda area following the murder of 17-year-old Surya Chauhan allegedly by his friend, who was later killed in a police encounter.

A tense calm prevailed in the locality, with many shops shut, including establishments run by members of both communities. Security personnel remained stationed across sensitive areas to maintain law and order.

Government Response to Ghaziabad Incident

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing the public at an event in Bijnor on Monday, also took note of the incident and said that "stabbing someone under the guise of friendship is completely unacceptable".

"Those who fail to guide and discipline their children are making a serious mistake," Adityanath warned, even as Muslim residents of Khoda on Tuesday felt that the acts of the accused were bringing a bad name to the entire community.

Amid the heightened security on Tuesday, officials reached Surya's residence and handed over a government job appointment letter to his family as part of the assistance announced by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Police Commissioner J Ravinder Goud, District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar and other senior officials met the bereaved family and expressed condolences.

Assistance to the Victim's Family

Mandar said the family had been assured all possible assistance by the state government and the appointment was part of that commitment.

According to the district administration, Surya's mother, Saroj, has been offered a contractual post of sanitation supervisor in the sanitation department of the Khoda municipality.

Officials said the appointment is not restricted to her alone and, with the family's consent, any eligible member of the family may take up the job.

The appointment letter has been handed over to the family, which can decide among themselves who will join the post, officials said, adding that the measure is aimed at providing financial support to the family.

Investigation and Community Reaction

Earlier in the day, Mrinalini Singh, daughter of Mizoram Governor V K Singh and former Union Minister, visited the family of the deceased Class 11 student and assured them of support.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the family, Mrinalini said the killing has sent the wrong message to society.

"The manner in which Asad befriended Surya and then allegedly killed him is wrong, even from the perspective of humanity. Justice will be done because there is God and there is also Yogi ji," she said, referring to CM Adityanath.

She said local BJP leaders had been standing with the family since the incident and would continue to support them.

'Operation Clean Sweep' Launched

Meanwhile, the district administration and police launched a three-day 'Operation Clean Sweep' in Khoda, involving verification of tenants, commercial establishments, unauthorised properties and suspected criminal elements.

District Magistrate Mandar said three madrassas operating in the area were sealed after they were found to be functioning without recognition.

"During the verification drive, three madrassas were identified which were being run without registration with the Madrasa Board or the Minority Welfare Department," Kumar told reporters.

He said joint teams of the police and the Minority Welfare Department carried out the sealing action.

The official further said that details of children studying in these institutions would be collected and arrangements would be made for their admission to nearby government or other recognised schools.

The operation is being carried out jointly by police, officials from the Basic Education Department and the Minority Welfare Department, Kumar said.

Community Concerns and Closure of Shops

A resident, Azad Saifi, who runs an internet service business in Khoda, told PTI over the phone that the actions of one person had brought disrepute to the entire community.

"I did not know Asad or his family personally. A lot depends on how children are brought up. Parents should pay attention to their upbringing," he said.

Saifi said some shops remained closed, but added that the administration's handling of the situation had generally been appropriate in view of the incident.

A woman, whose husband runs a daily-needs store, said they were okay with shops remaining closed to get justice for Surya's family. Surya, a resident of Navneet Vihar in Khoda, was stabbed following an altercation on May 28. He later succumbed to his injuries at a Noida hospital.

Details of the Murder Case

Police have alleged that the main accused, Asad, along with his father Nawab and associates, conspired to attack the teenager after a dispute over riding a motorcycle. However, Surya's family has alleged that he was killed following a dispute stemming from his refusal to watch a goat sacrifice on Bakrid.

Asad, 19, who carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, was killed in a police encounter on Sunday. His father, Nawab, and friends Farhan and Atif have been arrested in the case, while another accused remains absconding.

On Monday, the administration pasted a notice on Asad's house, alleging illegal occupation of the land and warning of possible demolition action if the occupants failed to respond within 15 days.

Political Reactions to the Incident

Meanwhile, the killing also triggered sharp reactions from Samajwadi Party and the Congress.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X, cited the killings of para-athlete Chirag Tyagi, national kabaddi player Anushka Pal, Surya Chauhan and a milk trader, alleging that they reflected a collapse of law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

"Is there any ministry called Home in Uttar Pradesh or has it gone underground after seeing the audacity of criminals," Yadav said, using the hashtag "Asafal Mukhyamantri" (failed chief minister).

UP Congress chief Ajay Rai said, "All I am saying is law and its enforcers can't distinguish on the basis of caste, religion or any other aspects. If in one Ghaziabad case, police chose to act quickly and carry out an encounter of the accused, then why was the same promptness missing in another similar case where a para athlete was murdered in Ghaziabad."

Tyagi was allegedly killed by his close friend and fellow para-athlete Yash Khatik on May 30.

Police suspect the killing was linked to a dispute arising from a complaint regarding document verification. The accused has been arrested.