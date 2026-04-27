Ghazipur Bans Gatherings Amidst Teen Death Investigation

Following the death of a teenager, Ghazipur administration imposes a ban on gatherings and visits to the affected village to maintain law and order, sparking accusations of political interference and cover-up.

Key Points Ghazipur administration bans gatherings and visits to a village following concerns over law and order after a teenager's death.

The Uttar Pradesh government accuses opposition parties of sensationalising the teen death case and spreading unverified rumours.

Prohibitory orders, including Section 163 of BNSS, are in effect until April 30, prohibiting political gatherings.

Opposition leaders allege foul play and government inaction in the investigation of the teenager's death.

The government defends its actions, citing the need to maintain law and order and prevent incitement of outrage.

The Ghazipur administration has banned all demonstrations and barred anyone from visiting her village to offer condolences to the family, issuing prohibitory orders in view of its concerns over law and order in Ghazipur over the death of a teenager earlier this month.

The Uttar Pradesh government issued a statement in Lucknow, saying "unverified rumours" are being spread by certain "mischievous elements" and opposition parties are "attempting to sensationalise the matter".

Ghazipur Implements Section 163 of BNSS

"Given the gravity of the situation, Ghazipur District Magistrate Anupam Shukla has imposed Section 163 of BNSS (power to issue order in urgent cases of nuisance or apprehended danger) across the district. Under this provision, no political party or group is permitted to assemble anywhere within the district," the statement read.

The order shall remain in force until April 30, it said.

Political Reactions and Planned Visits

The Samajwadi Party announced on Friday that a delegation led by party president Akhilesh Yadav will visit the village and meet the girl's family on April 29. The same day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi to inaugurate the Ganga Expressway.

The UP government said in the statement: "The opposition and certain other individuals are attempting to sensationalise this matter, raising apprehensions that the atmosphere in the district could become volatile."

Government Justification for the Ban

"Section 163 of the BNSS has been imposed in light of the potential for such misleading information to incite outrage, fear, and discontent among the general public. Any individual found violating this order shall be liable for punishment under Section 223 of the BNS (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant)."

The body of the 17-year-old girl, who belongs to the OBC community, was found in the Ganga in Karanda area of Ghazipur district on April 15, with her family alleging sexual assault and murder.

Police have said a murder case has been registered, though the post-mortem report suggested drowning, and initial investigation has indicated a possible suicide angle, citing a prior relationship between the deceased and the main accused who has also been arrested.

Opposition Criticism and Allegations

Opposition leaders have targeted the government over the incident, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi calling for a high-level inquiry into "the rape and brutal murder" and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleging that pressure was exerted on the victims "to recant their statements".

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, too, alleged that there was a "reluctance" to register a case initially, and that the victim's family received "threats".

The UP government said a ban has been imposed on organising processions, holding any form of demonstration, conducting candle marches, or raising slogans in connection with the incident.

In view of the incident, and strictly for the sake of maintaining law and order, no individual or delegation shall visit the village to offer condolences, the statement said.

UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar hit out at the Samajwadi Party over the incident, telling reporters in Azamgarh that it aims to vitiate the atmosphere in both Ghazipur and the state.