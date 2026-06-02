3 madrasas sealed in Ghaziabad after teenager's murder, 'Op Clean Sweep' launched

Following the tragic murder of a teenager, authorities in Ghaziabad have sealed three unrecognised madrasas and launched 'Operation Clean Sweep' to ensure safety and compliance in the Khoda area.

IMAGE: Ghaziabad district magistrate R K Mandar visits the family of Surya Chauhan, June 2, 2026. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI Video

Key Points Three unrecognised madrasas in Ghaziabad's Khoda area were sealed following the murder of 17-year-old Surya Chauhan.

A tense calm prevails in Khoda, Ghaziabad, with increased security and many shops closed after the teenager's killing.

The district administration launched 'Operation Clean Sweep' to verify tenants, commercial establishments, and unauthorised properties in Khoda.

Authorities are collecting details of children studying in the sealed madrasas to facilitate their admission into recognised schools.

The family of the deceased alleges the murder stemmed from a dispute over refusing to watch a goat sacrifice, while police cite a motorcycle dispute.

Authorities on Tuesday intensified verification drives and sealed three unrecognised madrasas in Ghaziabad's Khoda area following the killing of 17-year-old Surya Chauhan allegedly by his friend, who was killed in a police encounter.

A tense calm prevailed in the locality, with many shops shut, including establishments run by members of both communities. Security personnel remained stationed across sensitive areas to maintain law and order.

Political and Community Reactions to the Ghaziabad Incident

Amid the heightened security, Mrinalini Singh, daughter of former Union minister and current Mizoram Governor V K Singh, visited the family of the deceased class 11 student and assured them of support.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the family, Mrinalini said the killing has sent a wrong message to society.

"The manner in which Asad befriended Surya and then allegedly killed him is wrong, even from the perspective of humanity. Justice will be done because there is God and there is also Yogiji," she said, referring to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

She said local BJP leaders had been standing with the family since the incident and would continue to support them.

'Operation Clean Sweep' and Madrasa Sealing Details

Meanwhile, the district administration and police launched a three-day 'Operation Clean Sweep' in Khoda, involving verification of tenants, commercial establishments, unauthorised properties and suspected criminal elements.

District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Mandar said three madrasas operating in the area were sealed after they were found to be functioning without recognition.

"During the verification drive, three madrasas were identified which were being run without registration with the Madrasa Board or the minority welfare department," Kumar told reporters.

He said joint teams of the police and the minority welfare department carried out the sealing action.

The official further said that details of children studying in these institutions would be collected, and arrangements would be made for their admission to nearby government or other recognised schools.

The operation is being carried out jointly by police, officials from the basic education department and the minority welfare department, Kumar said.

Community Response and Investigation Updates

A resident, Azad Saifi, who runs an internet service business in Khoda, told PTI over the phone that the actions of one person had brought disrepute to the entire community.

"I did not know Asad or his family personally. A lot depends on how children are brought up. Parents should pay attention to their upbringing," he said.

Saifi said some shops remained closed, but added that the administration's handling of the situation had generally been appropriate in view of the incident.

A woman, whose husband runs a daily needs store, said they were okay with shops remaining closed to get justice for Surya's family.

Surya, a resident of Navneet Vihar in Khoda, was stabbed following an altercation on May 28. He later succumbed to his injuries at a Noida hospital.

The police have alleged that the main accused, Asad, along with his father, Nawab and associates, conspired to attack the teenager after a dispute over riding a motorcycle. But Surya's family have alleged that he was killed over a dispute stemming from his refusal to watch a goat sacrifice on Bakrid.

Asad, 19, who carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his arrest, was killed in a police encounter on Sunday. His father, Nawab, and friends Farhan and Atif have been arrested in the case, while another accused remains absconding.

On Monday, the administration pasted a notice on Asad's house, alleging illegal occupation of the land and warning of possible demolition action if the occupants failed to respond within 15 days.