Delhi Police Uncovers Interstate Ganja Smuggling Operation

Delhi Police successfully dismantled an interstate narcotics smuggling ring, seizing over 90 kg of ganja in Bawana and arresting one key suspect involved in the illegal drug trade.

Key Points Delhi Police busted an interstate narcotics smuggling module in Bawana, seizing over 90 kg of ganja.

The accused, Abdul Rehman, operated the ganja smuggling network from his residence.

Police received a tip-off about ganja being stored and supplied from the accused's house.

The ganja was allegedly procured from the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border region.

An investigation is underway to trace other members of the interstate syndicate involved in drug trafficking.

Delhi Police has busted an interstate narcotics smuggling module with the seizure of more than 90 kg of ganja from outer north Delhi's Bawana and arrest of one person, officials said on Sunday.

Accused Operated Network From Bawana Residence

The accused, Abdul Rehman alias Bablu, was allegedly operating the network from his residence in Bawana village, the police said.

According to the police, a team received a tip-off on May 20 regarding ganja being stored and supplied from the accused's house.

Police Raid and Recovery of Contraband

"After verifying the information and completing legal formalities, a raiding team conducted a search operation at the premises on May 21," a senior police officer said.

The police said the accused was apprehended outside his house around 10.35 am, following which a search of the premises led to the recovery of four sacks containing ganja hidden inside a deep freezer kept in a room.

The recovered contraband weighed 90.225 kg, police said, adding that a case has been registered at Bawana police station.

Ganja Sourced From Andhra Pradesh-Odisha Border

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that the ganja was allegedly procured from the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border region and supplied in Delhi for illegal profits.

Further investigation is underway to trace other members of the interstate syndicate, he added.