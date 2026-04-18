International Drug Syndicate Busted In Delhi

Delhi Police dismantled an international drug syndicate with links to Thailand, seizing over 1 kg of imported hydroponic ganja worth more than Rs 25 lakh and arresting three individuals.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrested three individuals involved in an international drug syndicate.

Over 1 kg of imported hydroponic ganja, valued at over Rs 25 lakh, was seized.

The drug syndicate has alleged links to Thailand.

The consignment was allegedly sourced from Thailand and operated by a Muzaffarnagar-based man residing in Bangkok.

Delhi Police has arrested three people, seized over 1 kg of imported hydroponic ganja valued at more than Rs 25 lakh, and busted an interstate and international drug syndicate with alleged links to Thailand, an official said on Saturday.

Drug Bust Operation Near Maulana Azad Medical College

Acting on a tip-off received on April 14, a police team laid a trap near the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) gate. At around 4.10 am, they intercepted two men on a motorcycle and a third on a scooter while they were allegedly exchanging a packet of contraband for cash.

Arrest and Seizure of Contraband

The three accused -- Faizan Rizwi, 24, Riyazuddin, 44 and Nadeem Beg, 42 -- were arrested on the spot.

Police recovered 1,030.5 grams of imported hydroponic ganja, packed in two vacuum-sealed packets, along with Rs 4 lakh in cash meant for drug procurement.

International Links and Ongoing Investigation

"During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that the consignment was sourced from Thailand and was part of a larger syndicate operated by a Muzaffarnagar-based man currently residing in Bangkok," a police officer said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to trace other members of the network.

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the accused could face significant jail time if convicted. The investigation will likely focus on tracing the supply chain and identifying other members of the international network. Delhi has seen an increase in drug-related arrests in recent months, prompting increased vigilance from law enforcement.