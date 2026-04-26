Delhi Police Uncovers Major Drug Syndicate, Seizes Cocaine

Delhi Police dismantled a major interstate drug trafficking ring, arresting two and seizing a large quantity of high-quality cocaine worth over Rs 5 crore.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrested two individuals involved in an interstate drug trafficking syndicate.

Approximately five kg of high-quality cocaine, valued at over Rs 5 crore, was seized.

The operation involved a supplier based in Uttar Pradesh.

Police are investigating the supply chain and distribution channels across Delhi and the NCR.

Delhi Police has arrested two people and busted a major interstate drug trafficking syndicate, seizing around five kg of high-quality cocaine valued at over Rs 5 crore, an official said on Sunday.

Arrest and Initial Recovery of Cocaine

Following inputs, the police have arrested Javed Hussain, 29, from the Gazipur roundabout area in east Delhi on April 10, and recovered 456 grams of fine-quality cocaine, also known as crank, from him, the officer said.

A case was registered at the crime branch, and an investigation was initiated. During interrogation, Hussain revealed that the contraband had been sourced from an Uttar Pradesh-based alleged supplier, Soib Khan, 25.

Raid and Arrest in Uttar Pradesh

Acting on the disclosure, the police conducted a raid in Bareilly on April 22 with the assistance of local police, the officer said.

The police apprehended Khan from his residence in Bareilly and subsequently arrested him in connection with the case. Police said Hussain, who is illiterate, was working at a jeans manufacturing unit in northeast Delhi, while Khan also has no formal education.

Ongoing Investigation and Future Efforts

Police said Khan is currently in police custody, and further efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other members of the network.

Investigators are also probing the supply chain and distribution channels of the seized contraband across Delhi and the NCR. Further investigation into the case is in progress, police added.