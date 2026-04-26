HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi Police Uncovers Major Drug Syndicate, Seizes Cocaine

Delhi Police Uncovers Major Drug Syndicate, Seizes Cocaine

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 26, 2026 17:23 IST

x

Delhi Police dismantled a major interstate drug trafficking ring, arresting two and seizing a large quantity of high-quality cocaine worth over Rs 5 crore.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested two individuals involved in an interstate drug trafficking syndicate.
  • Approximately five kg of high-quality cocaine, valued at over Rs 5 crore, was seized.
  • The operation involved a supplier based in Uttar Pradesh.
  • Police are investigating the supply chain and distribution channels across Delhi and the NCR.

Delhi Police has arrested two people and busted a major interstate drug trafficking syndicate, seizing around five kg of high-quality cocaine valued at over Rs 5 crore, an official said on Sunday.

Arrest and Initial Recovery of Cocaine

Following inputs, the police have arrested Javed Hussain, 29, from the Gazipur roundabout area in east Delhi on April 10, and recovered 456 grams of fine-quality cocaine, also known as crank, from him, the officer said.

 

A case was registered at the crime branch, and an investigation was initiated. During interrogation, Hussain revealed that the contraband had been sourced from an Uttar Pradesh-based alleged supplier, Soib Khan, 25.

Raid and Arrest in Uttar Pradesh

Acting on the disclosure, the police conducted a raid in Bareilly on April 22 with the assistance of local police, the officer said.

The police apprehended Khan from his residence in Bareilly and subsequently arrested him in connection with the case. Police said Hussain, who is illiterate, was working at a jeans manufacturing unit in northeast Delhi, while Khan also has no formal education.

Ongoing Investigation and Future Efforts

Police said Khan is currently in police custody, and further efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other members of the network.

Investigators are also probing the supply chain and distribution channels of the seized contraband across Delhi and the NCR. Further investigation into the case is in progress, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Police Uncover Drug Network, Seize Cocaine and MDMA
Delhi Police Uncover Drug Network, Seize Cocaine and MDMA
Interstate Drug Syndicate Busted In Delhi, Three Arrested
Interstate Drug Syndicate Busted In Delhi, Three Arrested
Interstate Drug Supply Network Busted in Delhi, Two Arrested
Interstate Drug Supply Network Busted in Delhi, Two Arrested
Interstate Drug Network Dismantled in Delhi, Four Arrested
Interstate Drug Network Dismantled in Delhi, Four Arrested
Interstate Narcotics Syndicate Busted in Delhi, Three Arrested

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Say Cheese: India's Own 9 Special Varieties

webstory image 2

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

webstory image 3

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

VIDEOS

Watch: How Nahargarh Biological Park Is Protecting Animals from Extreme Heat 0:24

Watch: How Nahargarh Biological Park Is Protecting...

Video: Trump Ducks For Cover, Then Evacuated As Shots Heard At Press Dinner3:56

Video: Trump Ducks For Cover, Then Evacuated As Shots...

Janhvi Kapoor Redefines Style with This Bold Look 1:10

Janhvi Kapoor Redefines Style with This Bold Look

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO