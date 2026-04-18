International Drug Syndicate Busted In Delhi, Three Arrested

Delhi Police dismantled an international drug syndicate with links to Thailand, arresting three individuals and seizing over 1 kg of hydroponic ganja worth more than Rs 25 lakh.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi Police arrested three individuals involved in an international drug syndicate.

Over 1 kg of imported hydroponic ganja, valued at over Rs 25 lakh, was seized.

The drug syndicate has alleged links to Thailand, with the consignment sourced from Bangkok.

The accused were caught exchanging contraband for cash near Maulana Azad Medical College.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to trace other members of the network.

Delhi Police has arrested three people, seized over 1 kg of imported hydroponic ganja valued at more than Rs 25 lakh, and busted an interstate and international drug syndicate with alleged links to Thailand, an official said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off received on April 14, a police team laid a trap near the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) gate. At around 4.10 am, they intercepted two men on a motorcycle and a third on a scooter while they were allegedly exchanging a packet of contraband for cash.

Details of the Arrest and Seizure

The three accused -- Faizan Rizwi, 24, Riyazuddin, 44 and Nadeem Beg, 42 -- were arrested on the spot.

Police recovered 1,030.5 grams of imported hydroponic ganja, packed in two vacuum-sealed packets, along with Rs 4 lakh in cash meant for drug procurement.

International Connections and Investigation

"During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that the consignment was sourced from Thailand and was part of a larger syndicate operated by a Muzaffarnagar-based man currently residing in Bangkok," a police officer said.

A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to trace other members of the network.

What is Hydroponic Ganja?

Hydroponic ganja refers to cannabis cultivated without soil, using a nutrient-rich water solution and inert growing mediums such as rockwool or clay pebbles, typically in controlled indoor environments.

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the accused could face significant jail time and fines depending on the quantity of drugs involved. The investigation will likely focus on identifying the source of the drugs in Thailand and any other individuals involved in the supply chain within India.