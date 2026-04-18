International Drug Syndicate Busted In Delhi, Three Arrested

Delhi Police dismantled an international drug syndicate with links to Thailand, arresting three individuals and seizing over 1 kg of hydroponic ganja worth more than Rs 25 lakh.
Key Points
- Delhi Police arrested three individuals involved in an international drug syndicate.
- Over 1 kg of imported hydroponic ganja, valued at over Rs 25 lakh, was seized.
- The drug syndicate has alleged links to Thailand, with the consignment sourced from Bangkok.
- The accused were caught exchanging contraband for cash near Maulana Azad Medical College.
- A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to trace other members of the network.
Delhi Police has arrested three people, seized over 1 kg of imported hydroponic ganja valued at more than Rs 25 lakh, and busted an interstate and international drug syndicate with alleged links to Thailand, an official said on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off received on April 14, a police team laid a trap near the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) gate. At around 4.10 am, they intercepted two men on a motorcycle and a third on a scooter while they were allegedly exchanging a packet of contraband for cash.
Details of the Arrest and Seizure
The three accused -- Faizan Rizwi, 24, Riyazuddin, 44 and Nadeem Beg, 42 -- were arrested on the spot.
Police recovered 1,030.5 grams of imported hydroponic ganja, packed in two vacuum-sealed packets, along with Rs 4 lakh in cash meant for drug procurement.
International Connections and Investigation
"During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that the consignment was sourced from Thailand and was part of a larger syndicate operated by a Muzaffarnagar-based man currently residing in Bangkok," a police officer said.
A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to trace other members of the network.
What is Hydroponic Ganja?
Hydroponic ganja refers to cannabis cultivated without soil, using a nutrient-rich water solution and inert growing mediums such as rockwool or clay pebbles, typically in controlled indoor environments.