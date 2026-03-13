HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Delhi Police Nab Two Drug Peddlers with Rs 12 Lakh Worth of Narcotics

Delhi Police Nab Two Drug Peddlers with Rs 12 Lakh Worth of Narcotics

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 13, 2026 18:55 IST

Delhi Police have arrested two individuals in east Delhi for drug trafficking, seizing a substantial amount of marijuana and smack, and disrupting a significant narcotics operation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two drug peddlers, Firoz Khan and Akbar, were arrested in east Delhi with a significant quantity of marijuana and smack.
  • The seized narcotics are estimated to be worth Rs 12 lakh, highlighting the scale of the drug trafficking operation.
  • Firoz Khan has a prior history of drug-related arrests and was previously booked under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act.
  • A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and investigations are ongoing to uncover the broader drug supply network.
  • The scooter used for transporting the drugs has been seized as evidence.

Two drug peddlers were arrested in east Delhi with over 21 kg of marijuana and 46 gram of smack worth about Rs 12 lakh, police said on Friday.

Firoz Khan (41) and Akbar (36), both residents of Ghaziabad, were arrested on the intervening night of March 11 and 12 near a bus stand in Khichripur following a tip-off, they said.

 

They were travelling on a scooter to deliver a consignment of narcotics in the area, the police said.

History of Drug Trafficking

During interrogation, Firoz Khan allegedly disclosed that he had earlier been arrested multiple times in cases related to drug trafficking and was also booked under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act in Noida for supplying ganja, they said.

Ongoing Investigation

A case has been registered under sections of the NDPS Act and further investigation is underway to identify the forward and backward linkages of the drug supply network.

The scooter used for transporting the narcotics has also been seized, the police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk

