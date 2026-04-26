60 Kg Ganja Seized At Northeast Frontier Railway Stations

Around 60 kg of ganja was seized from various railway stations under the Northeast Frontier Railway, leading to the arrest of three individuals as authorities crack down on drug trafficking.

Key Points Northeast Frontier Railway seized around 60 kg of ganja during anti-drug trafficking operations.

Three individuals were arrested in connection with the ganja seizure at railway stations.

The ganja was recovered from New Jalpaiguri and Agartala Railway Stations.

The seized ganja is estimated to be worth over Rs 26 lakh.

Around 60 kg ganja was recovered from various railway stations and three persons were arrested, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said on Sunday.

The operations were carried out last week for curbing drug trafficking within the jurisdiction of the NFR, it said.

Ganja Seized At New Jalpaiguri Railway Station

During routine checking at New Jalpaiguri Railway Station in West Bengal on April 20, RPF personnel recovered 31.80 kg ganja worth around Rs 15.90 lakh, the NFR said in a statement.

Arrests Made At Agartala Railway Station

In another operation on April 21, the RPF team of Tripura's Agartala, in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP), apprehended two persons at Agartala Railway Station and seized around 21.48 kg ganja, worth around Rs 10.74 lakh.

On April 22, one more person was arrested and 6 kg ganja was recovered from the same location, it said.

The arrested persons, along with the contraband, were handed over to the GRP personnel, the statement added.