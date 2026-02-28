HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Assam Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 5.93 Crore, Arrest Three

Assam Police Seize Drugs Worth Rs 5.93 Crore, Arrest Three

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
February 28, 2026 10:53 IST

Assam police have seized drugs worth Rs 5.93 crore and arrested three individuals in a major crackdown on drug trafficking in Guwahati and Patharkandi, signaling a strong stance against narcotics in the region.

Key Points

  • Assam Police seized drugs valued at Rs 5.93 crore in Guwahati and Patharkandi.
  • Two operations led to the seizure of 83,399 Yaba tablets and 10 kg of ganja.
  • Three individuals were arrested in connection with the drug seizures.
  • The seized Yaba tablets contain methamphetamine, an illegal substance in India.
  • Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the state's commitment to combating drug trafficking.

Drugs worth Rs 5.93 crore have been seized and three persons arrested in two operations in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

A total of 83,399 Yaba tablets and 10 kg of ganja were seized in the operations in Guwahati in Kamrup Metropolitan district and Patharkandi in Sribhumi district.

 

"2 operations, 1 message: From highways to homes -- nowhere to hide for drug traffickers," Sarma said in an X post on Friday.

He said 83,399 Yaba tablets and 10 kg of cannabis worth a total of Rs 5.93 crore were seized and three persons were arrested.

Yaba tablets are illegal in India as they contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
