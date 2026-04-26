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Man Held With Rs 20 Crore Marijuana Near Nepal Border

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 26, 2026 14:36 IST

A man was arrested near the Indo-Nepal border in Maharajganj with over 327 kg of marijuana, estimated to be worth over Rs 20 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Sashastra Seema Bal arrested a man near the Indo-Nepal border with a large quantity of marijuana.
  • The seized marijuana is estimated to be worth over Rs 20 crore in the international market.
  • The arrested individual, Ranjeet Giri, allegedly procured the contraband from Nepal.
  • Authorities are investigating a larger drug trafficking network connected to the arrested man.
  • A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Sashastra Seema Bal have arrested a man near the Indo-Nepal border in Maharajganj district with more than 327 kg of marijuana worth over Rs 20 crore, officials said on Sunday.

Details of the Arrest and Seizure

Acting on a tip-off, a team arrested Ranjeet Giri, a resident of Bihar's Gopalpur area, and recovered a large amount of marijuana from his possession on Sunday morning, SSB Assistant Commandant Dinesh Chandra Biswas said.

 

Another member of the gang managed to escape, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest him, the officer said.

Investigation and Further Actions

He said Giri, who allegedly supplied drugs in the area, had procured the contraband from Nepal and was transporting it in a truck when he was intercepted and arrested.

The seized narcotic substance is estimated to be worth around Rs 20 crore in the international market, Biswas said, adding that the accused has been handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau after preliminary interrogation.

Police suspect that Giri was acting as a carrier for a larger network and are questioning him to gather further details.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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