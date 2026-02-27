DRI Nagpur Nets Crores Worth of Ganja, Arrests Four in Drug Bust

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, DRI Nagpur seized over 1,250 kg of ganja worth Rs 6.25 crore and arrested four individuals involved in interstate narcotics operations.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points DRI Nagpur seized over 1,250 kg of ganja worth Rs 6.25 crore in two intelligence-led operations.

Four individuals involved in interstate narcotics trafficking along the Odisha-Central India corridor were arrested.

The seized ganja was concealed within cover cargo such as raw ginger, coolers, table fans, and blankets.

The operations targeted drug trafficking networks operating between Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

The seizures were made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

More than 1,250 kilograms of ganja worth Rs 6.25 crore were seized in two connected, intelligence-based operations, leading to the arrest of four persons, the Nagpur unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on Friday.

The four arrested persons were involved in inter-state narcotics trafficking networks operating along the Odisha-Central India corridor, a DRI release said.

Ganja Seized on National Highway 53

"DRI officers intercepted a pickup vehicle travelling from the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border towards Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border on National Highwa 53. A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of 53 gunny bags containing 142 packages of ganja, weighing 729 kg, concealed within the cover cargo of raw ginger packed inside the gunny bags," it said.

The recovered ganja, valued at Rs 3.64 crore, along with the vehicle and cover cargo, was seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the release said.

Previous Seizure at Bhagimahari Toll Plaza

"Earlier, DRI officers had intercepted a truck travelling from the Odisha border at Bhagimahari Toll Plaza on National Highway-47, and recovered 100 packages of ganja weighing 522 kg and worth Rs 2.61 crore concealed beneath the cover cargo of coolers, table fans and blankets," it said.

Two persons were arrested in this case as well, the DRI said.