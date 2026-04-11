HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Opium Seizure: Three Arrested in Narkanda, Shimla

Opium Seizure: Three Arrested in Narkanda, Shimla

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 11, 2026 14:32 IST

x

In a major drug bust, three Nepalese nationals have been arrested in Shimla for possessing a significant quantity of opium, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Key Points

  • Three Nepalese nationals were apprehended in Narkanda, Shimla, for possession of 9.28 kg of opium.
  • Police acted on a tip-off, setting up a checkpoint to intercept the suspects travelling in an Innova car.
  • The suspects were arrested and a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
  • The arrested individuals have been identified as Chakra Bahadur, N Bahadur alias Raju, and Mohan Sahi.

Three Nepalese nationals were arrested with 9.28 kg of opium and Rs 12 lakh in the Narkanda area here, police said on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shimla Gaurav Singh stated that they acted on a specific tip-off about the movement of individuals carrying a large quantity of contraband in the Narkanda region.

 

A Special Cell team rushed to the spot and laid a naka (checkpoint) to intercept the suspects, the SSP said.

"The accused were travelling in an Innova car, which was stopped for checking near Narkanda. After a thorough search of the vehicle, the team recovered both opium and cash, leading to their immediate arrest on Friday evening," he added.

The accused were identified as Chakra Bahadur (25), N Bahadur alias Raju (41), and Mohan Sahi (44), they said.

A case has been registered under Sections 18 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the SSP said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Two Indian Nationals Arrested in Nepal for Drug Trafficking
Two Indian Nationals Arrested in Nepal for Drug Trafficking
Arunachal Pradesh Police Seize Heroin, Arrest Two in Nirjuli
Arunachal Pradesh Police Seize Heroin, Arrest Two in Nirjuli
Eight Arrested in Himachal Pradesh Anti-Drug Operation
Eight Arrested in Himachal Pradesh Anti-Drug Operation
Three Alleged Drug Peddlers Arrested in J&K
Nepal Police Nab Indian and Thai Nationals in Separate Drug Cases
Nepal Police Nab Indian and Thai Nationals in Separate Drug Cases

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

Protecting Yourself From Parkinson's: 7 Ways

webstory image 3

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

VIDEOS

JD Vance lands in Pak, Munir receives him at airport0:39

JD Vance lands in Pak, Munir receives him at airport

Ranveer Singh Rocks Kalina Airport Look!0:52

Ranveer Singh Rocks Kalina Airport Look!

World Watching Islamabad: Pakistan's Risky Bid to Reset Its Reputation5:32

World Watching Islamabad: Pakistan's Risky Bid to Reset...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO