Opium Seizure: Three Arrested in Narkanda, Shimla

In a major drug bust, three Nepalese nationals have been arrested in Shimla for possessing a significant quantity of opium, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking in the region.

Key Points Three Nepalese nationals were apprehended in Narkanda, Shimla, for possession of 9.28 kg of opium.

Police acted on a tip-off, setting up a checkpoint to intercept the suspects travelling in an Innova car.

The suspects were arrested and a case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Chakra Bahadur, N Bahadur alias Raju, and Mohan Sahi.

Three Nepalese nationals were arrested with 9.28 kg of opium and Rs 12 lakh in the Narkanda area here, police said on Saturday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shimla Gaurav Singh stated that they acted on a specific tip-off about the movement of individuals carrying a large quantity of contraband in the Narkanda region.

A Special Cell team rushed to the spot and laid a naka (checkpoint) to intercept the suspects, the SSP said.

"The accused were travelling in an Innova car, which was stopped for checking near Narkanda. After a thorough search of the vehicle, the team recovered both opium and cash, leading to their immediate arrest on Friday evening," he added.

The accused were identified as Chakra Bahadur (25), N Bahadur alias Raju (41), and Mohan Sahi (44), they said.

A case has been registered under Sections 18 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the SSP said, adding that further investigation is underway.