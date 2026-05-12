Gangster Asif Dadi's Son Shot In Mumbai

The son of Mumbai gangster Asif Dadi was injured in a shooting in Byculla, prompting a police investigation into possible underworld links.

Key Points Sameer Shaikh, son of gangster Asif Dadi, was shot in the leg in Byculla, Mumbai.

The shooting occurred near Dockyard Road, and the attacker fled the scene.

Shaikh is hospitalised and reported to be out of danger.

Police are investigating a potential underworld connection to the shooting incident.

A 38-year-old son of gangster Asif Dadi was injured after an unidentified person opened fire at him in Byculla area of central Mumbai on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 6.15 pm near Dockyard Road, an official said.

Details of the Mumbai Shooting Incident

"The accused person fired a round at Sameer Shaikh, son of gangster Asif Dadi. Shaikh sustained injury to his leg," he said, adding that the attacker fled from the spot after firing.

Shaikh is out of danger and is being treated at a hospital, he said.

Underworld Angle Being Investigated

His father Asif Mohammed Iqbal Shaikh alias Asif Dadi had also been attacked in the past.

The police are investigating an underworld angle into the firing incident, and examining the footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the area, the official said.