Mumbai Police Request Custody of Anmol Bishnoi in Connection to Mumbai Cases

Mumbai Police are seeking custody of notorious gangster Anmol Bishnoi to investigate his involvement in high-profile crimes, including the murder of a political leader and threats against Bollywood celebrities, amidst heightened security measures.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mumbai Police are seeking custody of Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, for investigation into Mumbai-based crimes.

Anmol Bishnoi is wanted in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique and the shooting outside Salman Khan's residence.

The Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for a shooting at film director Rohit Shetty's residence, leading to multiple arrests.

Authorities have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against those arrested in connection with the Bishnoi gang's activities.

Celebrities in Mumbai have been provided with increased protection to prevent gang-related violence.

The Mumbai Police have sought the custody of gangster Anmol Bishnoi as he is required to be probed in some cases here, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Wednesday.

Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and wanted in several sensational cases, was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in November last year upon his deportation from the US in a case related to nexus between criminal gangs and terror groups.

Absconding since 2022, he is wanted by the Mumbai Police in connection with major crimes, including the killing of NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique in Mumbai in October 2024, firing incident outside actor Salman Khan's residence in April 2024.

Investigation into Attacks and Gang Activity

In a written reply to a question in legislative council, Fadnavis said on February 1, an unidentified person fired at film director Rohit Shetty's residence of 'Shetty Towers' in Mumbai with a pistol-like firearm.

Five shots were fired at Shetty's residence, the CM said.

One hit the glass in the balcony. He said of the 13 people arrested, three have criminal background, Fadnavis told the House.

In his oral reply, the CM said the accused have been slapped with stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

The Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack.

Government Assurances and Security Measures

"The Centre, through its agency NIA, has arrested Anmol Bishnoi. We have requested the central government for his custody to the Mumbai Police since we need him in some cases," Fadnavis said.

He further said Shubham Lonkar is one of the main operatives of the Bishnoi gang. His brother has been arrested, while Shubham is abroad, the CM added.

To assuage fear, celebrities have been given protection. Gang wars will not be allowed in Mumbai under any circumstances, he asserted.