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Infant Seriously Hurt in Thane Family Dispute Attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 31, 2026 18:52 IST

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A one-and-a-half-year-old toddler was seriously injured in Thane, India, after a violent attack on his parents stemming from a family dispute, prompting a police investigation and manhunt for the accused.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A toddler was seriously injured in Thane during an attack on his parents following a family dispute.
  • The attack occurred after the father filed a police complaint against the accused.
  • The accused allegedly waylaid the family with a knife and sickle, injuring the toddler.
  • Police have registered a case under Section 109 (Attempt to Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and are searching for the accused.

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy was seriously injured during an attack on his parents by a local goon following a dispute in the Kalwa area of Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the wee hours on Sunday when the victim's father was returning from a police station.

 

According to the First Information Report (FIR) registered at the Kalwa police station, the trouble began earlier that night when a quarrel broke out between the wife of the accused, identified as Vicky Daniel, and a relative of the 22-year-old complainant.

"The complainant had intervened to resolve the dispute, but when his efforts failed, he decided to approach the police. He travelled to the police station on a motorcycle with his wife and the toddler son to lodge a formal complaint against the accused and his family members," said a Kalwa police station officer.

On their way back, Danial allegedly waylaid the family near a rickshaw stand. Armed with a knife and a sickle, the accused launched a violent assault, police said.

During the melee, the toddler sustained injuries from the sickle. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment for his wounds.

The police have registered a case under Section 109 (Attempt to Murder) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Ongoing Investigation

"The accused is not yet arrested. We have launched a probe and are currently tracing his whereabouts," the officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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