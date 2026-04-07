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Motorcycle Gunman Injures Man in Navi Mumbai Shooting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 07, 2026 08:28 IST

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A man was injured in a Navi Mumbai shooting after a motorcycle-borne assailant opened fire, prompting a police investigation into the attempted murder.

Key Points

  • A man was shot and injured in Airoli, Navi Mumbai, by an unidentified assailant on a motorcycle.
  • The shooting occurred in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Rahivasi Chawl area.
  • Police have registered a case of attempted murder and are investigating the incident.
  • CCTV footage shows a lone gunman on a motorcycle fleeing the scene after the shooting.

An unidentified motorcycle-borne assailant opened fire on two men in Navi Mumbai, injuring one of them.

The incident occurred around 11.50 pm in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Rahivasi Chawl area in Airoli, under the jurisdiction of Rabale police station.

 

An unidentified person arrived on a motorcycle and fired four rounds at the victims, Amit Maurya and Sandeep Gavas, senior inspector Balkrishna Sawant said.

While Gavas escaped unhurt, Maurya sustained a bullet injury to his neck and was rushed to a local hospital, from where he was later shifted to Mumbai for treatment.

The official said a CCTV footage from the area showed a lone man arriving on a motorcycle and opening fire before fleeing the scene, he said, adding that a case of attempt to murder has been registered.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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