Delhi Shooting: Gang Rivalry Suspected in Fatal Attack on Boy and Father

A deadly shooting in Delhi has left a young boy dead and his father injured, with police investigating a possible connection to gang violence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A boy was fatally shot and his father injured in a home invasion in Delhi's Bawana area.

Police suspect the shooting is linked to gang rivalry.

Multiple police teams are investigating the incident and searching for the attackers.

Senior police officers are at the scene to oversee the investigation into the deadly shooting in Delhi.

A boy was shot dead and his father injured by a group of armed attackers who barged into their house in outernorth Delhi's Bawana on Thursday and opened fire, police said suspecting a gang rivalry behind the attack.

According to preliminary information, the incident took place when a group of armed men barged the house and fired multiple rounds, which hit the boy and his father.

Police sources said the boy succumbed to injuries, while his father is undergoing treatment.

Investigation into Possible Gang Links

The nature of the attack suggests it could be linked to a gang rivalry. However, further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact motive.

Soon after the incident, multiple police teams rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. Senior officers, including the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outernorth) Hareshwar Swami, also reached the scene to take stock of the situation.

Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused, officials said.

Further details are awaited.