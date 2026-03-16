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Key Member of Dhingra Gang Arrested in Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 16, 2026 15:17 IST

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Delhi Police have apprehended Javed alias Kallu Dada, a key member of the notorious Dhingra gang, wanted for armed assault in Jahangir Puri, Delhi.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested Javed alias Kallu Dada, a member of the Dhingra gang, in Jahangir Puri.
  • Javed was wanted in connection with an armed assault case and had been evading arrest.
  • The accused has a prior criminal record, including a conviction for robbery-murder.
  • Javed confessed to his involvement in the recent case during interrogation.

The Delhi Police has arrested a 29-year-old wanted criminal allegedly linked to the Sheikh Firoz alias Saiful alias Dhingra gang operating in northwest Delhi's Jahangir Puri, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Javed alias Kallu Dada, a resident of Jahangir Puri, was wanted in connection with a case registered under charges related to armed assault in the area, he said.

 

Criminal History and Gang Affiliations

Javed has a criminal background and was previously involved in cases of robbery-murder and attempted murder. He was convicted and sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment in a robbery-murder case registered in 2015 at Jahangir Puri police station.

He is an active member of the Dhingra gang and had been evading arrest for a considerable period in the recent case.

Arrest and Confession

Police held the accused from Jahangir Puri on March 10, the official said, adding that during interrogation, Javed allegedly confessed to his involvement in the case, and admitted to laying low to evade arrest.

His criminal antecedents were verified, confirming his involvement in multiple serious offences, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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