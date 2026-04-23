Gangster Nabbed After Gunfight With Chandigarh Police

A wanted gangster was arrested in Chandigarh after a dramatic shootout with police, resulting in injuries and the recovery of a firearm.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A gangster, Mukesh alias Golu Gohana, was arrested in Chandigarh after a shootout with police.

Golu Gohana sustained a bullet injury during the police encounter and is receiving medical treatment.

Police recovered a .32 bore pistol and three cartridges from the gangster's possession.

The gangster was wanted in connection with four criminal cases registered in Gohana and Chandigarh.

A case has been registered against Golu under the Arms Act following the incident.

A gangster was arrested following a brief exchange of fire with police near Sector 25 here on Wednesday, police said.

Gangster Injured in Police Retaliation

Mukesh alias Golu Gohana sustained a bullet injury following retaliatory action by police and was admitted to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector 16 here.

On a tip-off, Golu was intercepted by a team of Chandigarh Police's Operation Cell near Rally Ground here.

Details of the Police Operation

Police said they had prior information that Golu would visit his sister's house in Sector 25 here.

Acting swiftly, a team chased the accused near the Rally Ground.

During the chase, the accused opened fire at the police team. He fired three bullets while police, in retaliatory action, fired two shots, leading to bullet injury in his leg, officials said.

Arms Act Case Registered

A .32 bore pistol was recovered from his possession along with three cartridges.

A case has been registered against Golu under relevant sections of the Arms Act, they said.

A resident of Gohana in Haryana's Sonipat district, Golu was wanted in four criminal cases registered in Gohana and Chandigarh.

The Arms Act is legislation enacted in India to regulate the acquisition, possession, manufacture, sale, import, export, and transport of firearms and ammunition. Cases under the Arms Act are investigated by local police, and trials are held in criminal courts. Convictions can result in imprisonment and fines, depending on the severity of the offence.