Delhi Police Nab Shooter Linked to Godara-Brar Gang

A shooter associated with the notorious Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar-Virender Charan gang has been arrested in Delhi, India, as part of an ongoing investigation into a series of high-profile extortion cases.

Key Points A shooter linked to the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar-Virender Charan gang has been arrested in Delhi.

The accused is connected to multiple extortion cases across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Punjab.

The arrest follows an investigation into a Rs 5 crore extortion attempt on a travel company owner in Punjab.

The shooter was identified as being involved in a firing incident at the travel company's office after the owner refused to pay the extortion money.

The shooter was planning to establish a base in Delhi for the gang's activities.

A shooter linked to the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar-Virender Charan gang has been arrested from Delhi's Sainik Vihar area, with a pistol and ammunition recovered from his possession, police said on Sunday.

The accused Deepak Kumar alias Dilawar (26), a native of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, was arrested on March 23, they said.

Police said a loaded semi-automatic pistol, along with five live cartridges, was recovered at his instance from his hideout in Sainik Vihar.

According to the police, Deepak is associated with the Rohit Godara-Goldy Brar-Virender Charan gang, which has been involved in multiple extortion cases across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Punjab and other states in recent months.

Extortion Case Investigation

"In December 2025, gang member Virender Charan allegedly demanded Rs 10 crore from a Delhi-based jeweller. A case in this regard was registered at Amar Colony police station and later transferred to the Special Cell for investigation," a senior police officer of the Special Cell said.

Probe lead to the arrest of five people â Rohit, Rahul, Laxman, Mohit alias Cherry and gangster Pankaj Rajput â in connection with the extortion case. Rajput is a notorious criminal wanted in more than 20 cases in Punjab, police said.

Further investigation and interrogation of Rajput, along with inputs from human intelligence, led authorities to another extortion case linked to the gang in Punjab's Nakodar town.

Police said Virender Charan demanded Rs 5 crore from Manish Bakshi, owner of a travel company in Nakodar. When the demand was not met, Charan allegedly instructed his associates to open fire at the victim's office on January 13 to intimidate him.

A case was registered at the Nakodar police station in connection with the firing incident. During the investigation, Deepak was identified as one of the shooters involved in the attack. He had been on the run since the incident, police said.

Arrest and Interrogation

"Teams were dispatched to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to trace the accused. Based on sustained surveillance and specific inputs, he was finally tracked down and arrested from Sainik Vihar," the officer said.

During interrogation, he revealed that he was introduced to Charan through an encrypted communication platform by Pankaj Rajput, who had also provided him with the weapon.

He further told police that he fired at the travel agency office on Charan's directions and was in the process of establishing a base in Delhi for the gang's activities.

Further investigation into the case is underway, police added.