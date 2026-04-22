Gangster Nabbed After Brief Encounter With Chandigarh Police

A wanted gangster was arrested in Chandigarh after a brief exchange of fire with police, resulting in a bullet injury during the encounter.
Key Points
- Gangster Mukesh alias Golu Gohana arrested after shootout with Chandigarh police.
- Golu Gohana sustained a bullet injury during the police encounter.
- The arrest followed a tip-off, leading to an interception near Rally Ground in Sector 25.
- Golu Gohana, a resident of Sonipat district, Haryana, was wanted in several criminal cases.
A gangster was arrested following a brief exchange of fire with police near Sector 25 here on Wednesday, police said.
Gangster Injured in Police Retaliation
Mukesh alias Golu Gohana sustained a bullet injury following a retaliatory action by police and was admitted to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector-16 here.
Details of the Police Interception
On a tip off, Golu was intercepted by a team of the Chandigarh Police's Operation Cell near Rally Ground here.
Golu opened fire at police team which retaliated, leading to bullet injury in his leg, said police.
A resident of Gohana in Haryana's Sonipat district, Golu was wanted in several criminal cases.