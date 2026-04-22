Gangster Nabbed After Brief Encounter With Chandigarh Police

A wanted gangster was arrested in Chandigarh after a brief exchange of fire with police, resulting in a bullet injury during the encounter.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Gangster Mukesh alias Golu Gohana arrested after shootout with Chandigarh police.

Golu Gohana sustained a bullet injury during the police encounter.

The arrest followed a tip-off, leading to an interception near Rally Ground in Sector 25.

Golu Gohana, a resident of Sonipat district, Haryana, was wanted in several criminal cases.

A gangster was arrested following a brief exchange of fire with police near Sector 25 here on Wednesday, police said.

Gangster Injured in Police Retaliation

Mukesh alias Golu Gohana sustained a bullet injury following a retaliatory action by police and was admitted to the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital in Sector-16 here.

Details of the Police Interception

On a tip off, Golu was intercepted by a team of the Chandigarh Police's Operation Cell near Rally Ground here.

Golu opened fire at police team which retaliated, leading to bullet injury in his leg, said police.

A resident of Gohana in Haryana's Sonipat district, Golu was wanted in several criminal cases.

Chandigarh Police have been actively working to curb gang activity in the region. Encounters like these highlight the ongoing efforts to maintain law and order and apprehend individuals involved in criminal activities. The arrest of Golu Gohana is a significant development in this regard.