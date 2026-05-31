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Himanshu Bhau Gang Member Arrested After Delhi Encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 31, 2026 15:28 IST

A wanted member of the Himanshu Bhau gang was apprehended by Delhi Police after a dramatic shootout in Mundka, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat gang activity in the region.

Key Points

  • Ashish alias Don, an alleged member of the Himanshu Bhau gang, was arrested in Mundka, Delhi, after a shootout with police.
  • The arrest followed a tip-off regarding Ashish's movement near the UER-II underpass, where he was expected to meet an associate.
  • During the encounter, Ashish allegedly opened fire on the police, who retaliated, resulting in a brief exchange of gunfire.
  • A semi-automatic pistol and two empty cartridges were recovered from Ashish's possession after his arrest.
  • Ashish was previously involved in 10 criminal cases and was wanted in four cases, including firing, assault, and robbery.

An alleged member of the Himanshu Bhau gang, wanted in four criminal cases, was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with police in outer Delhi's Mundka area, an officer said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as 26-year-old Ashish alias Don, was apprehended by a team on Saturday night following a tip-off about his movement near the UER-II underpass, he said.

 

Details of the Delhi Police Operation

According to police, a team laid a trap after receiving information that Ashish would arrive at the spot to meet an associate and was carrying an illegal firearm.

When the police team intercepted him around 11.30 pm and asked him to surrender, the accused allegedly opened fire in an attempt to escape. Police personnel retaliated, leading to a brief exchange of fire. During the incident, a bullet struck the bulletproof jacket of a head constable, who escaped unhurt.

Recovery of Firearm and Arrest

Ashish was subsequently overpowered and arrested. A semi-automatic pistol and two empty cartridges were recovered from his possession.

Accused's Criminal History

"The accused was previously involved in 10 criminal cases and was wanted in four cases, including a firing incident in the Ranhola area, an assault and criminal intimidation case in Mundka, another firing case registered at Kanjhawala police station and a robbery case registered at Chhawla police station," the police officer said.

Ongoing Investigation

Efforts are underway to trace and apprehend his associates and investigate his role in other criminal activities, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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