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Jharkhand Gang Leader With Bounty Surrenders

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 31, 2026 09:23 IST

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A notorious gang leader with a significant bounty on his head has surrendered to Jharkhand police, potentially impacting crime dynamics in the region.

Key Points

  • Ramdev Oraon, leader of the 'Jhangur' gang, surrendered to Jharkhand police.
  • Oraon was wanted in 29 criminal cases and carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh.
  • Two other gang members, Prasad Oraon and Subas Oraon, also surrendered.
  • Police seized automatic weapons, cartridges, and magazines based on information provided by the surrendered gang members.

Three members of a gang, including its leader who carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, have surrendered before Jharkhand police, a senior officer said on Sunday.

Key Details of the Surrender

Ramdev Oraon (47), the leader of the 'Jhangur' gang, was wanted in 29 criminal cases. He and two other gang members surrendered on Saturday night.

 

"Three members of the 'Jhangur' gang, including its leader Ramdev Oraon, who carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, laid down their arms. His two other associates were identified as Prasad Oraon (24) and Subas Oraon (23). All three hail from Gumla district," Ranchi (Rural) Superintendent of Police Gaurav Goswami said.

Weapons Seized

Based on the information they provided, police seized two automatic weapons, including an SLR rifle, 45 cartridges, and two magazines, the officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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