HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Jharkhand: Tribal Man Rescued, Abductors Arrested

Jharkhand: Tribal Man Rescued, Abductors Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 04, 2026 19:05 IST

x

A tribal man kidnapped for ransom in Jharkhand's Khunti district has been rescued by police, leading to the arrest of six individuals involved in the abduction.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A tribal man was abducted for ransom in the Khunti district of Jharkhand.
  • Police rescued the victim from a forest area within 24 hours of the FIR being lodged.
  • Six accused individuals have been arrested and placed in judicial custody.
  • The police recovered a vehicle and mobile phones used in the abduction.

Police on Monday said they rescued a tribal man, who was abducted by unidentified miscreants for ransom in Jharkhand's Khunti district.

Arrests Made in Abduction Case

So far, six accused involved in this case have been arrested and forwarded to judicial custody, a police officer said.

 

Etwa Munda, a resident of Murhi Kindwa Toli within Khunti police station limits, was kidnapped on April 28 and taken to a forest area in Karra police station jurisdiction, he said.

Details of the Rescue Operation

"The victim was rescued on April 29, and three accused were also arrested that day. On Monday, three more accused involved in this case were arrested and forwarded to judicial custody," said Ashok Kumar, the officer in charge of the Khunti police station.

On Monday, three more accused who were involved in this have been arrested and sent to judicial custody, the OC said.

Evidence Recovered by Police

The police had recovered a four-wheeler used in the victim's abduction and two mobile phones from their possession, he said.

An FIR in this regard was lodged by the victim's son on April 29, they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Jhansi Man Rescued, Kidnappers Arrested After Police Chase
Jhansi Man Rescued, Kidnappers Arrested After Police Chase
Jharkhand Police Rescue Abducted Boy, Arrest Three Kidnappers
Ranchi kidnap: Missing siblings rescued from abductors
Ranchi kidnap: Missing siblings rescued from abductors
Jharkhand: 4-yr-old boy abducted, sold at Rs 2.95 lakh, rescued
Jharkhand: 4-yr-old boy abducted, sold at Rs 2.95 lakh, rescued
5 women gangraped at gunpoint in Jharkhand
5 women gangraped at gunpoint in Jharkhand

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Welcome To Vadodara's 8 Top Street Foods

webstory image 2

Do You Know Who These Indian Airports Are Named After?

webstory image 3

10 India Sounds Slipping Into Silence

VIDEOS

Katrina, Vicky Spotted at Mumbai Airport0:28

Katrina, Vicky Spotted at Mumbai Airport

CM Rekha Gupta's Jhalmuri Celebration Goes Viral4:07

CM Rekha Gupta's Jhalmuri Celebration Goes Viral

Trisha Krishnan Spotted Leaving Vijay's Residence in Chennai0:51

Trisha Krishnan Spotted Leaving Vijay's Residence in Chennai

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO