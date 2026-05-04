Jharkhand: Tribal Man Rescued, Abductors Arrested

A tribal man kidnapped for ransom in Jharkhand's Khunti district has been rescued by police, leading to the arrest of six individuals involved in the abduction.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A tribal man was abducted for ransom in the Khunti district of Jharkhand.

Police rescued the victim from a forest area within 24 hours of the FIR being lodged.

Six accused individuals have been arrested and placed in judicial custody.

The police recovered a vehicle and mobile phones used in the abduction.

Police on Monday said they rescued a tribal man, who was abducted by unidentified miscreants for ransom in Jharkhand's Khunti district.

Arrests Made in Abduction Case

So far, six accused involved in this case have been arrested and forwarded to judicial custody, a police officer said.

Etwa Munda, a resident of Murhi Kindwa Toli within Khunti police station limits, was kidnapped on April 28 and taken to a forest area in Karra police station jurisdiction, he said.

Details of the Rescue Operation

"The victim was rescued on April 29, and three accused were also arrested that day. On Monday, three more accused involved in this case were arrested and forwarded to judicial custody," said Ashok Kumar, the officer in charge of the Khunti police station.

On Monday, three more accused who were involved in this have been arrested and sent to judicial custody, the OC said.

Evidence Recovered by Police

The police had recovered a four-wheeler used in the victim's abduction and two mobile phones from their possession, he said.

An FIR in this regard was lodged by the victim's son on April 29, they said.