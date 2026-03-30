Ranchi Police Arrest 10 in Connection with Multiple Loot Cases

Ranchi police have successfully apprehended 10 members of a gang suspected of involvement in a series of loot and dacoity incidents across the city, recovering weapons and bringing a sense of security to the community.

Key Points Ranchi police arrested 10 individuals allegedly involved in multiple loot and dacoity cases across the city.

The arrests were made following a tip-off, leading to the apprehension of the suspects.

Police recovered a country-made revolver, cartridges, and knives from the possession of the arrested individuals.

The accused confessed to involvement in loot cases at petrol pumps and shops in various locations around Ranchi.

Three of the arrested individuals have prior criminal records, according to police reports.

Police have arrested 10 members of a gang, which was allegedly involved in multiple cases of loot across Jharkhand's Ranchi, officials said on Monday.

Over the past two weeks, six cases have been registered against them at five police stations, SP (City) Parans Rana said.

"We arrested them following a tip-off on Saturday. The accused were involved in multiple cases of loot and dacoity," Rana said.

Confessions and Recovered Items

Rural SP Praveen Puskar said the accused have confessed to their involvement in loot cases at petrol pumps and shops in several locations of Ranchi.

The police have recovered a country-made revolver, four cartridges and knives, among other items, from their possession.

Three of those arrested have criminal antecedents, police added.