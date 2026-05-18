Three Criminals Arrested After Police Encounters In Bihar

Bihar Police have arrested three criminals, wanted for robbery and looting, after brief encounters in Patna and Siwan, resulting in injuries to the suspects.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bihar Police arrested three criminals after encounters in Patna and Siwan.

Sandeep, alias Badal, and an associate were arrested in Patna for robbery and snatching.

Ankit Singh was arrested in Siwan for involvement in jewellery shop loots.

All three sustained bullet injuries during the police encounters and are receiving medical treatment.

Police on Monday arrested three criminals following brief encounters in Bihar's Patna and Siwan districts, officials said on Monday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sandeep, alias Badal, one of his associates whose identity is yet to be ascertained, and Ankit Singh from Siwan.

Patna Police Action: Arrest of Sandeep and Associate

In Patna, police arrested Sandeep and his associate after a brief encounter in Agamkuan locality.

"Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a search operation at a location in Agamkuan to nab Sandeep. On seeing the police team, he opened fire at the personnel. Police retaliated with controlled firing and overpowered Sandeep and his aide," Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Kartikeya Sharma told reporters.

Sandeep sustained bullet injuries in his legs. He is undergoing treatment at a government hospital, the SSP said.

Officials said the duo was wanted in several cases of robbery and snatching.

Siwan Police Apprehends Ankit Singh

In another incident, police arrested Ankit Singh, wanted in several cases of jewellery shop loot, following a brief encounter in Siwan's Mairwa locality.

According to a statement by Siwan police, Ankit was hiding at a location in Mairwa when police launched a search operation.

"On spotting the police personnel, he tried to flee and opened fire at the team. The police retaliated and nabbed him," the statement said.

Ankit sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was admitted to a nearby government hospital, where his condition was stated to be out of danger, it added.